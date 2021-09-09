The Amery boys soccer team earned two conference wins last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.
On Sept. 2, the Warriors blanked St. Croix Central 3-0.
“Our defense was strong, with good support from the midfield,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Our forwards combined well with our midfield to create a fluid and active attack. St. Croix Central came strong for the full game, with a big push at the end, but we were able to hold them at bay.”
The Warriors were without Dayton White and Otto Whitley, but the offense didn’t miss a beat as Jack Smestad, Nick Silvis and Justin Walter scored the goals with Silvis and Michael Lepak. Walter scored his goal before succumbing to shin splints.
“The rest of the squad stepped up to the plate under the leadership of Jack Smestad, JC Wentz, and Michael Lepak,” Boyd said. “It was a great team win with several outstanding individual performances.”
Wentz stopped eight Central shots to earn the shutout win.
“His distribution from goalkeeper was great, with several long balls sent to Ryder Fern, Josh Stauner, or Derrick Chute into the attacking third of the field,” Boyd added.
Amery 4, Osceola 2
A total team effort lifted the Warriors to the victory over Osceola Aug. 31.
“The defense held in the back and was able to stick with Osceola’s attack, while the midfield succeeded at moving the ball effectively down the field,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Our wings got in behind and pressured the defense, while our striker was able to find runs behind as well, creating a dangerous attack.
“The midfield and defense was aware of this and was able to send those balls behind. JC Wentz had another stellar game in goal, and our midfielders, both senior and underclassmen, impressed.”
Dayton White had another stellar game offensively, scoring two goals from five shots.
“He also successfully dribbled his opponent 13 times; he was a standout player,” Boyd said. Justin Walter and Jack Smestad scored the other goals, with Smestad’s being the game-winner. Walter, Ryder Fern, Michael Lepak and Marcus Bosley added the assists.
Boys also praised the play of Chad Sarsland.
“Chad Sarsland was a rock at right defense and played the whole game; the only player who never subbed out,” he said. “The squad showed great adaptability to adjust for some injuries to key players. In addition, we were able to adapt well to Osceola’s defense to find a successful attacking strategy.”
