The Middle Border Conference champion Amery boys soccer team landed seven players on the all-conference teams.
The Warriors had three players – seniors Dayton White, Justin Walter and Michael Lepak – on the first team, while seniors Otto Whitley, Jack Smestad, JC Wentz and junior Danny Tylee were named to the second team.
Other first team selections include Altoona’s Trenton Giere, Baldwin-Woodville’s William Kroening, Osceola’s Sean Archibald and Kaleb Woodley, St. Croix Central’s Jack McGrane and Somerset’s Parker Gebheim, Torsten Strom, Shawn Venslan and Aiden Ballard.
Somerset had five players overall, while Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central had four each. Osceola had three, while Altoona had one.
Archibald was named Player of the Year, while B-W’s Nathan Franey and St. Croix Central’s Patrick Flandrick were selected as Coaches of the Year.
Seniors dominated the lists as 19 of the 24 players selected were seniors.
Gamache, Hopke earn first team selections
Mitch Gamache and Koy Hopke were named to the all-conference teams in football for their performances on both sides of the ball.
Gamache, a senior was named to the offensive line and defensive line teams. He was one of only three selected for both lines, joining St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman and Prescott’s Mason Bartsch. Gamache earned an honorable mention selection on the defensive line in 2020.
Hopke, a sophomore, was honored for his performance at running back and inside linebacker.
Other running backs included Ellsworth’s Max Grand, Prescott’s Aiden Russell, Osceola’s Jacob Sedivy and Daric Swanson. Fellow inside linebackers included Russell, Sedivy, Ellsworth’s Ian Matzek and Baldwin-Woodville’s Keegan Ofstie.
Gavin Melberg earned his second straight all-conference selection at wide receiver. He was joined by Ellsworth’s Ashten Quade and Osceola’s Garrett Slater.
Ellsworth and Osceola tied for the most selections between first team and honorable mention with 14 each.
Hinzman, who is being recruited by Big Ten schools to play football, was named player of the year. Osceola’s Scott Newton was coach of the year, while Ellsworth’s Jason Janke was named player of the year.
Vold named to the second team
Sophomore Delaney Vold was the only Amery volleyball player to earn an all-conference selection.
Vold was selected to the second team.
Co-champions St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville had five of the eight first team all-conference selections. Both ended up with five selections overall. Osceola had four.
Joining Vold on the second team was Osceola’s Shelby Wiederin, Baldwin-Woodville’s Brooke Klatt and Brianna Hanson, Altoona’s Mya Martenson and Somerset’s Madison Trautmiller.
Out of the 21 selections, 15 were seniors. Vold and Prescott’s Reese Ptacek were the only sophomores.
St. Croix Central’s Katie Larson was named player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.