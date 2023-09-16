Jake-WEB.jpg

In an earlier season game, Jake Stauner runs away with the ball.

 Frank Novak

Both Amery and Osceola boys soccer teams had a fair number of chances to score goals in the Sept. 7 game.

Amery hit four posts, while Osceola converted their chances. The result was a 2-0 Chieftain victory. 

