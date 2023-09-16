Both Amery and Osceola boys soccer teams had a fair number of chances to score goals in the Sept. 7 game.
Amery hit four posts, while Osceola converted their chances. The result was a 2-0 Chieftain victory.
“We struggled to deal with Osceola’s use of the speed of their field and the speed of their players,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “We knew they were quick, but they had several players who I won’t be surprised to see in the state competition for track in the coming years.”
Jake Stauner had three shots denied by the post, while Giorgi Gvelesiani rattled the crossbar from 30 yards out.
“Josh Stauner had several shots saved or go just wide as well,” Boyd continued. “Osceola played hard and worked as a team to execute their tactics.”
The Warriors are now 1-2 in the conference and 2-2-1 overall.
“We hope to be getting back to playing our style of soccer, with crisp passing and working as a single unit,” Boyd concluded. “We were just a tad disjointed this game.”
Amery 2, Cumberland 2
If there were ever such a thing as a good draw, Amery experienced it against Cumberland Sept. 5.
“We were without three starters due to a variety of reasons, and a couple primary subs are out with some minor injuries as well,” Boyd explained. “Given we are missing five main players, I thought we did very well.
“Cumberland is a good team, and a draw from behind whilst missing some key players is a good result, even if it’s not what we wanted.”
Boyd praised those substitutes for their effort.
“Levi Tylee had a great game, subbing into a variety of defensive positions,” Boyd continued. “Benito Widiker did great in our defensive line as well, his first start, and he played most of the game. Damien Lyon came in late and brought some good energy to our midfield, getting on the end of some crucial 50/50 balls.”
Jake Stauner scored both Amery goals with assists from Nick Silvis and Giorgi Gvelesiani.
“They were key in helping us build momentum,” Boyd explained.
Boyd also highlighted Sean Evenson’s performance in net with 11 saves.
“Cumberland’s keeper was forced into a few heroic saves as well, particularly on a long shot from Gio in the dying minutes of the match.”
