Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
Penalties killed the Amery boys hockey team against Somerset Jan. 24.
The Spartans went 3-for-5 on the power play and scored the fourth on a delayed penalty to defeat the Warriors 4-3.
“Five on five, we were pretty dominant, but our penalty struggled,” Amery coach Tim Hennigsgard said. “If we went to get where we want to go, we have to stay out of the box.”
Cayden Meyer scored Amery’s first goal at the 8 minute, 18 second mark of the first period with Kruse Yuhas and Blu Anderson on the assist.
“When Cayden scored, I figured we would settle in,” Henningsgard said. “But we took a penalty right off the face off and they scored a power play goal just seconds into the penalty. This really seemed to give Somerset hope they could win the game.”
Danny Tylee gave Amery a 2-1 lead at the 12:27 mark of the first period with an even strength goal as Vincent Greene and Fredrik Henningsgard assisted.
The Spartans tied it up again less than three minutes later. They took a 3-2 lead scoring a power play goal in the second period.
Max Mike tied the game at 3 with an even strength goal at the 1:55 mark of the third period. Somerset scored the final goal and the game winner at the 10:55 mark.
Amery finished with 24 shots on goal compared to Somerset’s 23. Avery Starzecki stopped 19 shots in a losing effort.
While Somerset had its three power play goals, Amery went 0-for-2.
“This was a tough game for us,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “Many kids were under the weather and toughed it out. It made for a rough night.”
Tomah/Sparta 6, Amery 4
The penalty bug carried over to the next game as the Warriors were whistled for 12 infractions. Tomah/Sparta scored twice on its power play, highlighting its Jan. 27 win.
“I don’t know how many teams can get away with taking 12 penalties in a game,” Tim Henningsgard continued.
The Warriors had a 2-1 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Blu Anderson at the 4:40 mark and Kruse Yuhas at the 11:27 mark.
The second period saw five goals scored. Amery had two of them – Jasic Manning on an even strength goal and Vincent Greene on the power play.
Tied at 4 after 2, Tomah/Sparta scored the game’s final two goals, including a power play goal with less than two minutes left.
“In the last minute, we were trying to battle back with an empty net,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Our effort was great but couldn’t find the back of the net. I hope we aren’t in this situation too many times the rest of the year, but I think if we are, we could be successful.”
Anderson assisted on two of the goals, while Max Mike, Vincent Greene, Stuart Hellie and Mikey Kelly had one assist each.
Amery outshot Tomah/Sparta 33-30 with Avery Starzecki stopping 24 shots.
“We had been sick all week, missing a third of our guys from practices on Wednesday and Thursday,” Tim Henningsgard said. “With the travel and illness, we knew this would be a tough game.”
The Warriors are now 4-2 in the conference and 13-4 overall.
