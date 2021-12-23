It’s not every day the Amery boys hockey team plays in Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s Game of the Week which is what the Warriors did Saturday.
Of course they had to travel to Minocqua for the honor against a Lakeland team which came into the game undefeated.
Coming off its first loss two nights earlier, the Warriors found themselves down 2-1 heading into the third period. Amery responded impressively, scoring three goals in the final 17 minutes to leave with the 4-2 win.
“The atmosphere in the rink was great,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We saw a great student section from Lakeland, three hours from home with a handful of Warrior fans and our boys responded to the challenge. Lakeland is a very good team and we never backed down even after trailing early.”
The Thunderbirds scored its first two goals with the first five minutes, three seconds of the game.
Tim Henningsgard pointed to Amery’s first goal as a momentum turner.
“Trailing 2-0 and Lakeland on the power play, Vinny Greene won a clean faceoff and Fredrik Henningsgard scored the shorthander from the point,” Tim explained. “There was a chance that we could be going down 3-0 and to make the game 2-1 at that point was pretty huge.”
Reece Atkins tied the game at 2 at the 6 minute, 11 second mark of the third period. Simon Panek scored the game winner with 47 seconds left in the game on the assist by Fredrik Henningsgard. Max Mike added the insurance goal on the empty netter. Mike is the team leader in points with 15.
“We had incredible puck possession most of the game,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “We controlled the puck in all three zones but couldn’t capitalize on our chances until the third.
“In the third, we were even more dominant. Until the last couple of minutes, I am not sure Lakeland had a scoring chance the entire period. Give a lot of credit to these young men playing their third game of the week and still having a ton in the tank at the end.”
Amery outshot Lakeland 14-4 in that decisive third period. Avery Starzecki stopped 30 shots to earn the win. The Warrior defense was also outstanding on the penalty kill as Lakeland finished 0-for-4.
The Warriors are now 2-1 in the conference and 7-1 overall.
Somerset 4, Amery 1
The Warriors suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 16 thanks to the law of averages as Tim Henningsgard explained.
“Special teams was the difference in the game,” the Amery coach said. “We had been almost perfect in our first six games and the law averages got us back in one game, going 0 for 7 on the power play and giving up four goals while penalty killing.”
Somerset had a 1-0 lead after the first period. After one minute, 32 seconds of action in the second period that lead increased to 3-0 thanks to two goals on the power play.
Kruse Yuhas scored Amery’s lone goal in the second with assists going to Reece Atkins and Max Mike.
The Spartans tacked on the game’s final goal in the third period on the power play.
“When the game was played five on five, we seemed to be the better team but we couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net,” Henningsgard continued. “We had been very successful with our scoring chances and tonight their goalie made it tough on us.”
Both teams registered 36 shots on net. Somerset’s Taylor Abitz stopped 35. Amery’s Avery Starzecki stopped 32.
“Somerset was the fastest team that we have played so far and it shocked us a little bit early in the game,” Henningsgard stated. “It was nice to see better competition I just wish we would have been ready for what Somerset was going to throw at us.”
Amery 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Justin Walter ended any chances RAM had of a victory after the end of the first period in the Dec. 14 game when he scored a hat trick within the first 11 minutes of the game. The Warriors cruised to the victory as a result.
“Picking up the ‘natural’ hat trick just 11 minutes into the game is quite the feat and probably a program record for fastest hat trick,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “He has been outstanding so far this year, leading the way for our young squad.”
Walter scored his first goal unassisted. He then scored his second one on the power play with Danny Tylee and Max Mike on the assists. Mike and Reece Atkins combined on the assists for the third goal.
Henningsgard was also impressed that his team didn’t lose its cool.
“RAM is notorious for getting involved in physical play and they often end up taking penalties,” he said. “Our power play worked pretty well, scoring three times on seven chances. Putting the puck in the net is the best answer when teams play like that.”
The Warriors tallied four goals in the second period. Atkins started the barrage with the team’s second power play goal on assists by Austin Holmberg and Justin Walter.
Kruse Yuhas scored minutes later off assists by Blu Anderson and Simon Panek. Austin Holmberg then scored off assists by Mike and Atkins. Panek concluded the four-goal period with 10 seconds left off assists by Anderson and Holmberg.
Vincent Greene scored his seventh goal of the season in the third on the power play with assists credited to Avery Starzecki and William Jensen.
Amery ended up outshooting RAM 41-23, including 35-10 over the first two periods.
RAM scored its lone goal in the final minute of the second period, which ended Amery’s shutout streak at 221 minutes and 42 seconds (just over four games).
“Pretty proud of both the goalies and the whole team for this impressive feat,” Henningsgard stated.
Avery Starzecki stopped 22 RAM shots to earn the win.
