The Amery boys hockey team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the playoffs Thursday against Medford.
The third-seeded Warriors scored six goals in the first period on 24 shots to rout No. 6 Medford 12-0 in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
“As a coach, you never know what you are going to get from the boys in a game like this, but their effort was outstanding right from the drop of the puck,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “Max Mike and his line mates dominated the first period, scoring four times. If we can get them clicking, we could make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Eight different Warriors (17-7 overall) scored goals, headlined by Mike, who scored a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Mike also added two assists for the five-point night.
Justin Walter and Vincent Greene scored two goals, while Stuart Hellie, Kruse Yuhas, Aaron Collins, Forrest Alton, and Reece Atkins scored one each.
“It is playoff time and the atmosphere in the arena is just different,” Henningsgard explained. “We played in front of one of the biggest crowds we have all year, and the game was electric.”
Besides Mike, 11 Warriors tallied assists.
Cayden Meyer had three assists, Fredrik Henningsgard, Kruse Yuhas, Austin Holmberg, Danny Tylee, William Jensen, and Reece Atkins had two each. Vincent Greene, Simon Panek, Mikey Kelly, and Taylor Gariepy finished with one each.
“In a game like this, it is nice to get as many players postseason experience as possible,” Tim Henningsgard said. “In the game, 16 different players recorded a point. That will pay off as we advance this year and for years to come.”
Amery outshot Medford (6-17) 46-10 with Avery Starzecki earning his fifth shutout of the year. The Warriors finished 1-for-2 on the power play with Walter scoring the goal.
The Warriors will see a familiar foe in No. 2 New Richmond (10-14) in the sectional semifinals.
“We have played many playoff games over the years against New Richmond,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “Tuesday night, will be a great battle between two very good teams.”
