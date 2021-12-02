The Amery boys hockey team is taking advantage of starting the season with five straight home games.
On Nov. 27, Amery routed Ashland 10-1.
“We came out a little sluggish through the first 25 minutes of the game but once Ashland scored to make the game 2-1, the boys came to life,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “The intensity from that point on was a complete 180. We need to figure out how to bring that for a full 51 minutes.”
After that Ashland goal, Amery scored three goals in a three minute stretch in the second period to stretch the lead to 5-1.
“Avery Starzecki has picked up right where he left off last season in the net,” Henningsgard said. “A shutout in the first contest and one goal given up all weekend in pretty impressive. He has set his goals high and is working hard to achieve them.”
Starzecki stopped 12 shots to earn his second win.
Fourteen Warriors finished with a point. Vincent Greene tailed a hat truck and an assist.
Cayden Meyer and Fredrik Henningsgard tallied a goal and two assists.
“The whole team was super excited for Cayden Meyer picking up his first career goal in the game,” Henningsgard added. “He never stops moving his feet and was rewarded for his efforts.”
Registering two points were Max Mike, Justin Walter, Stuart Hellie, Kruse Yuhas, William Jensne and Reece Atkins.
Finishing with one point were Austin Holmberg, Blu Anderson, Aaron Collins, Danny Tylee and Forrest Alton.
“I didn’t even think about it until after the game but we didn’t have a penalty all night,” Henningsgard concluded. “Not sure how many times that has happened but it was a very clean game by both teams.”
Amery 6, Rhinelander 0
The Warriors broke open a close game, scoring three goals in the third period to shut out the Hodags in the season opener Nov. 26.
“Our forecheck was pretty relentless all night,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “They were skating 11 players and finishing our checks all night.”
Justin Walter recorded a four point night with two goals and two assists.
“He was a beast on the ice,” Tim Henningsgard stated. “It seemed like he had the puck on his stick all night long. His leadership and effort is trickling down throughout the whole team.”
Vincent Greene, Fredrik Henningsgard, Austin Holmberg and William Jensen each had two point nights. Stuart Hellie, Kruse Yuhas, Danny Tylee and Reece Atkins finished with one point each.
“Our power play was in midseason form the first night out, going 2 for 3 with the man advantage,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “Having two power plays that can score will be a real advantage for us this season.”
The Warriors outshout the Hodags 36-11 with Avery Starzecki stopping all 11 shots to preserve the shutout.
