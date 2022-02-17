The Amery boys hockey team found themselves down 2-1 eight minutes into the first period against the Northwest Icemen Feb. 10.
“The boys stayed calm and confident, continuing the process and eventually found the back of the net toward the end of the period,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard.
Did they ever as the Warriors scored the next 11 goals to win 12-2.
Eight different Warriors scored goals. Justin Walter tallied a hat trick and finished with three assists for a six-point night.
“He picked up a hat trick and a playmaker in the game,” Henningsgard said. “From our records, this has only been accomplished a couple of times in program history. Happy for him to pull off the feat in his last regular season game.”
Max Mike finished with two goals and one assist. Reece Atkins had two goals and four assists.
Fredrik Henningsgard and Forrest Alton finished with one goal and three assists each. Vincent Greene had one goal and two assists.
“Our gold line (Justin Walter, Fredrik Henningsgard, Reece Atkins) scored three times on one shift in the second period,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I have no way of knowing this, but that has to be a program first.”
Blu Anderson had a goal and an assist, while Cayden Meyer scored a goal. William Jensen posted two assists, while Danny Tylee, Kruse Yuhas, Simon Panek and Austin Holmberg finished with one goal each.
Amery outshot the Icemen 54-26 including 25-7 in the first period. The Warriors finished 3-for-4 on the power play.
Avery Starzecki stopped 24 shots to earn the win.
Amery finished conference action 6-4 and 16-7 overall. The Icemen went 0-9-1 and 5-15-1.
“Everyone is excited for the playoffs to start,” Tim Henningsgard said “We had a nice season, picking up 16 wins against a pretty tough schedule but still didn’t reach our goals. A new season starts Thursday, and everyone has their sights set on Madison.”
