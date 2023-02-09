Freshman Lincoln Heinn scored his first two goals of the season, including the game winner as the Amery boys hockey team defeated Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 3-1 Feb. 4.
“With a couple of missing players, Lincoln had an opportunity to play on one of the top lines today,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard continued. “He did the most with the opportunity. Kudos to him for working all year and capitalizing when given the chance.”
Heinn scored the game’s first goal at 7 minutes, 17 seconds of the second period with Cayden Meyer on the assist. Reedsburg tied the game on a power play goal 67 seconds later.
Heinn tallied his second goal at 6:22 of the third period with Meyer and Fredrik Henningsgard on the assist. Max Mike recorded the final goal at 8:38 with Vincent Greene on the assist.
The Warriors outshot R/WD 29-22 with Avery Starzecki recording 21 saves to earn the win.
“R/WD was very passive all game long, which we don’t see too much,” Tim Henningsgard said. “They played a 2-0 game vs. Baldwin the night before and they seemed content doing that today as well.
“We had to find unique ways to get pucks to the net as we couldn’t get there on the rush. We started to get pucks on net and crashing the net and came away with three goals in the second half of the game.”
The Warriors finished 0-for-3 on the power play, a number Tim Henningsgard wants to improve on with the playoffs looming.
Amery is now 6-2 in the conference and 16-4 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
Amery 6, Somerset 2
The last time the two teams played, Somerset prevailed 4-3 Jan. 24 thanks to a 3-for-5 performance on the power play.
On Feb. 3 in the rematch, Amery was whistled for only one penalty, so Somerset couldn’t have that many opportunities again. Furthermore, the Warriors jumped out early, scoring four goals in the first period, as it cruised to the win.
“We really struggled to get pucks through last week against them, so it was nice to capitalize early on our chances,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “We were very disciplined all night as we didn’t take a penalty until just a few minutes left.”
Mike started the scoring with a goal 61 seconds into the game with Vincent Greene and Stuart Hellie on the assist. Greene recorded the second goal at 7:03 with Danny Tylee and Hellie on the assist. Blu Anderson made the score 3-0 at 10:08 with Aaron Collins and Mikey Kelly on the assist.
Anderson concluded the goal scoring at 11:41 with Kelly on the assist.
Daniel Koch made the score 5-1 at 10:12 in the second with Kelly and Jasic Manning on the assist. Cayden Meyer wrapped up the scoring with a power play goal at 16:07.
“Mikey Kelly filled in as our third line center in this game,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “He came away with a playmaker. We are going to win a lot of game if our third line comes up with production like that.”
The Warriors outshot Somerset 23-20 with Starzecki recording 18 saves to earn the win.
“Somerset had a huge win on Thursday night against Baldwin,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “We definitely benefited from that win and their tired legs.”
Amery 5, B-W 0
The line of Mike, Hellie and Greene had a game to remember against B-W Jan. 31.
“They were unstoppable,” Tim Henningsgard said. “All three guys contributed to the offense and had scoring chances all night.”
The trio combined for four goals and four assists.
Mike scored the game’s first goal at the 15:16 mark of the first period with Hellie on the assist.
Greene tallied the second goal at 6:37 of the second period with Meyer and Fredrik Henningsgard on the assist. Seven seconds later, Fredrik Henningsgard made the score 3-0 seconds on an unassisted goal.
“That was the backbreaker,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Vinny made a great shot on a delayed penalty on the first goal.
“Then, right off the faceoff, their defenseman broke his stick on a pass and the puck ended up on Freddie’s stick in the slot. He buried it.
“Those bounces went against us last week but tonight all went our way.”
Greene earned his second goal of the night at 3:38 in the third period with Mike and Jasic Manning on the assist. Mike tallied the final goal at 15:35 with Hellie and Greene on the assist.
Tim Henningsgard praised his defense as B-W went 0-for-5 on the power play.
“We did a nice job on our penalty kill,” he said. “After struggling last week on the kill, we were 5-for-5 tonight. Special teams will be important down the stretch.”
The Warriors outshot B-W 43-19 with Avery Starzecki earning his fifth shutout of the season.
“After losing to them in double overtime earlier in January, I knew we would play well,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “After a struggle last week, we are back to being healthy and hopefully ready for a strong finish.
“I knew we would play well but I wasn’t expecting to outshoot them the way we did. They are a very solid team, and we took it to them for 51 minutes.”
