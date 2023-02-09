Hockey

Leif Anderson

The Warriors celebrate a goal made by freshman Lincoln Heinn.

Freshman Lincoln Heinn scored his first two goals of the season, including the game winner as the Amery boys hockey team defeated Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 3-1 Feb. 4. 

“With a couple of missing players, Lincoln had an opportunity to play on one of the top lines today,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard continued. “He did the most with the opportunity. Kudos to him for working all year and capitalizing when given the chance.” 

