Easton Schmit’s even strength goal at the 7 minute, 35 second mark of the third period proved to be the game winning goal as the New Richmond boys hockey team defeated Amery 3-2 in the sectional final Feb. 24.

“Going into the third tied at two, we figured the next goal would probably decide the game,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard added. “We had some chances to score in the first few minutes but couldn’t get pucks on net. Both teams worked very hard all game long and made it difficult on each other.

