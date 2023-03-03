Easton Schmit’s even strength goal at the 7 minute, 35 second mark of the third period proved to be the game winning goal as the New Richmond boys hockey team defeated Amery 3-2 in the sectional final Feb. 24.
“Going into the third tied at two, we figured the next goal would probably decide the game,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard added. “We had some chances to score in the first few minutes but couldn’t get pucks on net. Both teams worked very hard all game long and made it difficult on each other.
“Losing in the sectional final to the state favorites for the second year in a row is pretty tough on everyone in the program.”
Bjorn Bahneman started the scoring at 4:04 of the first period with Schmit and Catcher Langeness on the assist.
“Giving up the first goal, we responded great,” Tim Henningsgard added. “Earlier in the year, we gave up the lead against them and came back and won. We knew we could battle back against these guys no matter the score.”
Cayden Meyer tied the game two minutes later with Fredrik Henningsgard and Blu Anderson on the assist. Max Mike gave Amery the lead at 12:44 with Vincent Greene and William Jensen on the assist.
Bahneman scored his second goal of the period with 36 seconds left thanks to Langeness and Chapman on the assist.
“We had a few chances in the final minutes of the first to make it 3-1 before they scored the power play goal to even it up in the last minute,” Tim Henningsgard added. “I think this game would have looked a lot different if we would have had a two-goal lead.”
The Tigers outshot Amery 36-15, including 15-6 in the first period.
“Everyone knew this would be a battle of two of the best goalies in the state,” Tim Henningsgard stated. “Both Avery and Blake Milton are one of five finalists for Goalie of the Year. The first period didn’t start that way but both goalies were great the final 34 minutes. These two had some great battles over the last three years.”
Starzecki stopped 33 Tiger shots, while Milton recorded 13 saves.
New Richmond improved to 22-4 overall and earned the top seed in the upcoming Division 2 State Tournament March 2 in Middleton. The Tigers will face fellow Big Rivers Conference foe Menomonie in the semifinal.
Amery ended its season 21-5 and will graduate Mike, Anderson, Aaron Collins, Danny Tylee, Daniel Koch and Starzecki.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of this team and these guys,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “So many records set this season and accomplishments that have never been matched. We came up short on our goal, but it wasn’t because a lack of effort. We gave it everything we had every day and that is all you can ask.”
Amery 3, Rice Lake 1
The Warriors advanced to the sectional final for the second year in a row as it knocked off the defending state champions Rice Lake Feb. 21 in a sectional semifinal.
Amery jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period as Vincent Greene scored first at the 10:34 mark thanks to assists from Stuart Hellie and Danny Tylee.
Less than two minutes later, Max Mike scored an even strength goal with assists from Hellie and Kruse Yuhas.
“We got off to a fast start in the game, creating a ton of chances in the first period,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We were moving our feet and making it really difficult on Rice Lake to get the puck out of the zone.”
Jake Kunz scored Rice Lake’s lone goal in the second period courtesy of a Carson Tomesh assist.
Cayden Meyer clinched the game with an empty net goal with 62 seconds left in the game. Jacob Maxon and William Jensen earned the assists.
“I thought we would wear them down more than we did,” Tim Henningsgard added. “After the first, they seemed tired, but they outplayed in the second. It made the third period way more interesting than it needed to be.”
Both teams finished with 31 shots on goal along with both teams failing to convert its power play opportunities (Rice Lake 0-for-4 as Amery went 0-for-3).
“We knew that Rice Lake would be a tough opponent, even though they haven’t had a great season,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “After all, they were the state champs. It was pretty satisfying to knock them off after a few years the other way.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 30 shots, the fourth time this season he has recorded more than 30 saves in a game.
“Avery made some key saves when we were struggling in the second,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We kept talking on the bench about how important the next goal would be. Avery made it very difficult to get pucks past him.”
