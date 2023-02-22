Amery Hockey

Amery celebrates they are one stride closer to skating their way to State.

The Amery boys hockey team advanced to the sectional final for the second year in a row as it knocked off the defending state champions Rice Lake 3-1 Feb. 21 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The Warriors (20-4 overall) will play No. 1 seeded New Richmond (20-4), who beat Hayward 8-4 in other semifinal. The game is set for 7 p.m., Feb. 24 in Amery.

