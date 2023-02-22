featured top story Boys hockey knocks off Rice Lake; face New Richmond for sectional title Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amery celebrates they are one stride closer to skating their way to State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Amery boys hockey team advanced to the sectional final for the second year in a row as it knocked off the defending state champions Rice Lake 3-1 Feb. 21 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.The Warriors (20-4 overall) will play No. 1 seeded New Richmond (20-4), who beat Hayward 8-4 in other semifinal. The game is set for 7 p.m., Feb. 24 in Amery.The two teams played earlier this season with Amery winning a 3-2 thriller Jan. 17. Amery jumped out to a 2-0 lead afer the first period as Vincent Greene scored first at the 10:34 mark thanks to assists from Stuart Hellie and Danny Tylee.Less than two minutes later, Max Mike scored an even strength goal with assists from Hellie and Kruse Yuhas. Jake Kunz scored Rice Lake’s lone goal in the second period courtesy of a Carson Tomesh assist.Cayden Meyer clinched the game with an empty net goal with 62 seconds left in the game. Jacob Maxon and William Jensen earned the assists.Both teams finished with 31 shots on goal along with both teams failing to convert its power play opportunities (Rice Lake 0-for-4 as Amery went 0-for-3).Avery Starzecki stopped 30 shots, the fourth time this season he has recorded more than 30 saves in a game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Schulte Author email Follow Jason Schulte Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Boys hockey knocks off Rice Lake; face New Richmond for sectional title Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 21, 2023 Osero and Stone will face off in April school board race WI DNR - WPDES Public Notice Advanced Food Products Toulson looking forward to spreading God’s love to her new congregation Tabletop disaster: Ten counties and more respond to same scene – at home Leintz, Sunday wins regional titles for Clear Lake wrestling Amery wrestling dreams of three-peating end at regionals Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOut with the old, in with the new: Downtown business set to leave AmeryAmery principal recuperating after Saturday accidentAmery’s Alicia Monson breaks American recordAmery wrestling dreams of three-peating end at regionalsJeffrey L. MitchellToulson looking forward to spreading God’s love to her new congregationAmery Free Press E-Edition: February 14, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 7, 2023Two Middle Border Conference titles for Amery winter sports teamsTabletop disaster: Ten counties and more respond to same scene – at home Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 23 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Feb 23, 2023 Feb 24 Walleye Dinner Fri, Feb 24, 2023 Feb 27 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Feb 27, 2023 Feb 28 Sign Language Classes Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 GriefShare Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Mar 1 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 6 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Mar 6, 2023 Latest News Boys hockey knocks off Rice Lake; face New Richmond for sectional title Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 21, 2023 Osero and Stone will face off in April school board race WI DNR - WPDES Public Notice Advanced Food Products Toulson looking forward to spreading God’s love to her new congregation Tabletop disaster: Ten counties and more respond to same scene – at home Leintz, Sunday wins regional titles for Clear Lake wrestling Amery wrestling dreams of three-peating end at regionals Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOut with the old, in with the new: Downtown business set to leave AmeryAmery principal recuperating after Saturday accidentAmery’s Alicia Monson breaks American recordAmery wrestling dreams of three-peating end at regionalsJeffrey L. MitchellToulson looking forward to spreading God’s love to her new congregationAmery Free Press E-Edition: February 14, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 7, 2023Two Middle Border Conference titles for Amery winter sports teamsTabletop disaster: Ten counties and more respond to same scene – at home Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 23 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Feb 23, 2023 Feb 24 Walleye Dinner Fri, Feb 24, 2023 Feb 27 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Feb 27, 2023 Feb 28 Sign Language Classes Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 GriefShare Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Mar 1 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 6 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Mar 6, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.