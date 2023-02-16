Meyer

Warrior Cayden Meyer waits for his shot-photo by Leif Anderson.

Confidence, momentum, whatever one wants to call it, the Amery boys hockey team has it. 

The Warriors ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including three wins last week, when they outscored its opponents 26-3. 

