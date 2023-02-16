Confidence, momentum, whatever one wants to call it, the Amery boys hockey team has it.
The Warriors ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including three wins last week, when they outscored its opponents 26-3.
As a result, Amery clinched a share of the conference title as both teams finished the regular season 8-2.
In its regular season finale, the Warriors routed Spooner 11-1 Feb. 11.
“One of the keys to the game was to get pucks to the net,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “We put up at least 13 shots in each period for a total of 53 in the game. Pretty impressive.”
Vincent Greene and Fredrik Henningsgard each scored a hat trick. Greene also assisted on three goals for the rare six-point night.
“We haven’t had a hat trick all yar and today we came away with two,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “Vinny and Freddie have been two of our offensive leaders all year and today they had big days.”
Stuart Hellie, Kruse Yuhas, Mikey Kelly, Cayden Meyer, and William Jensen accounted for the other Warrior goals.
Meyer and Danny Tylee finished with three assists each while Jacob Maxon had two. Max Mike, Elliot Greene, Hellie, Fredrik Henningsgard, Jensen, Taylor Gariepy and Aaron Mork each had one.
The Warriors scored six of their goals in the second period.
“When we are rolling like that, it is super fun to watch,” Tim Henningsgard continued.
Mork started in goal for the Warriors and stopped 14 shots to earn the win.
Amery finished the regular season 19-4. The two teams will play again in the first round of the Division 2 sectional this time at Amery. The Warriors earned the second seed while Spooner is the No. 7 seed.
“I can’t believe this is the last regular season game,” Tim Henningsgard said. “This team has been awesome to coach. I can’t wait to see what the next three weeks hold in store for the guys. The sky is the limit.”
Vincent Greene ended the regular season as the team’s leader in goals (26), assists (26) and points (52). Meyer was second in goals with 18, while Fredrik Henningsgard placed second in assists (24) and points (35).
Amery 9, Northwest Icemen 0
The Icemen outshot Amery 10-9 in the first period in the Feb. 9 game. The final two periods were a different story as the Warriors finished with 37 shots to the Icemen’s five.
In those final two periods, Amery put the game away with seven goals.
“I think it was quite the wakeup call that we need to work hard for 51 minutes to be successful,” Tim Henningsgard explained.
Amery had another successful second period, this time scoring five goals.
“We were dominating in the offensive zone,” Tim Henningsgard said. “There were many times we were forechecking tonight and the Icemen couldn’t get off the ice for a change. Our three lines can really wear on teams.”
Vincent Greene and Tylee led the offense with two goals each while Mike, Hellie, Blu Anderson, Mikey Kelly and Meyer accounted for the others. Hellie recorded three assists, while Vincent Greene and Jensen had two each. Mike, Jason Walter, Fredrik Henningsgard, Jacob Maxon, Anderson, Kelly, Tylee and Jasic Manning had one each.
“We were able to play 23 different guys in the game tonight,” Tim Henningsgard said. “As we wind down the season, it is nice to get some younger guys experience and see where they may fit in for next year.”
The Warriors outshot the Icemen 46-15 with Avery Starzecki stopping all 15 shots to earn the shutout.
The win over the Icemen officially clinched a share of the conference.
“It would have been nice to win the conference alone but with the adversity we faced in the middle of the season, it is nice to clinch a title,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “These boys have worked super hard over the last few years and have definitely earned the opportunity to hang a banner.”
Amery 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
RAM scored the game’s first two goals in the Feb. 6 game, but once again, a strong second period carried Amery to the victory.
The Warriors scored four goals in the period, two by Vincent Greene and the others by Kelly and Meyer.
“In the second and third, we did a great job getting pucks to the net,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We controlled the offensive zone and had many chances to find the back of the net.”
Tim Henningsgard was impressed with the comeback.
“We haven’t trailed often this year and we handled it well,” he said. “I am sure we will be playing in tough games throughout the playoffs, and we proved we could handle adversity like this.”
Anderson recorded three assists, while Mike had two.
“We have been moving Blu Anderson around the lineup to help out all our lines,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Tonight, he assisted on three goals from three different guys.”
Amery outshot RAM 64-43. Starzecki stopped 41 shots to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.