Vincent Greene’s goal late in the third period game the Amery boys hockey team saw a 2-1 lead against Hayward Jan. 18.
“I think everyone on our bench though the game was over,” stated Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “To that point, Hayward had done very little offensively. Our effort after taking the lead late in the game was unacceptable.”
Hayward pounced and scored three late goals to earn the 4-2 win.
“This was one of the more disappointing losses we have had,” Henningsgard continued. “We were very solid for the first 48 minutes. I still can’t believe we let down in the last three minutes and let this one get away.”
Blu Anderson scored Amery’s first goal in the second period with assists from William Jensen and Greene.
Ryland Achtor tied it up for Hayward on the assist from Kayleb Martin. Martin then scored two of two of those late three goals with Nate Olson tallying the other.
Many numbers back up Henningsgard’s statement of disappointing losses.
The Warriors outshot Hayward 36-15 for the game, including 24-3 in the first two periods. Amery went 0-for-6 on the power play.
“We really struggled to get pucks to the net early in the game,” Henningsgard said. “Hayward was okay playing a defensive game and their game plan worked out, making it tough on us to score goals.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 11 shots in a losing effort.
Amery 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Fredrik Henningsgard scored two goals, including a short-handed goal in the second period as the Warriors earned another shutout win Jan. 20.
“It was nice to get him back after a three game absence,” Tim Henningsgard said. “His short-handed goal cemented the win for us.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 17 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.
“In our initial goal meetings, Starzecki mentioned setting the shutout record in the program,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I wasn’t sure if that was possible, but tonight he picked up his fourth shutout, which is now the school record.”
Vincent Greene, Justin Walter, Danny Tylee and Reece Atkins accounted for the other goals. Amery finished with 50 shots on net.
Four Warriors had two assists, including Atkins, Cayden Meyer, Austin Holmberg and Walter. Greene and Max Mike had one assist each.
“With injuries and illness, we have been moving our lines around a lot lately,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I think we got the lineup we wanted on the ice in this one. It is nice to get quality scoring chances from all three lines.”
The next week will go a long way toward determining the rest of the season for Amery.
The Warriors are now 5-2 in the conference and 14-4 overall as of Jan. 24. Somerset is 5-1-1 and Baldwin-Woodville is 5-1. Amery plays both of those teams in the next eight days, with a game against New Richmond sandwiched in between.
“All four teams have aspirations of ending our seasons in Madison,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “All three will be great games.”
