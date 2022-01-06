The Amery boys hockey team snapped a two game losing streak with a 6-1 win over Northland Pines Dec. 29 in the West Salem Tournament.
“We came out flying in the first period,” said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We controlled the offensive zone and had many chances to score. We have been working on faster starts and we accomplished that in this one.”
Amery went into the locker room after the first period up 3-0.
Reece Atkins started the scoring at the 4 minute, 43 second mark with Justin Walter and Fredrik Henningsgard on the assist. Blu Anderson and Vincent Greene then added unassisted goals.
Austin Holmberg made the score 4-0 in the second period. Danny Tylee and Greene accounted for the Warriors’ final two goals in the third period. Justin Walter, Fredrik Henningsgard, Tylee and Kruse Yuhas assisted on those goals.
“Danny Tylee has been working super hard for us as a defenseman all season long but hasn’t’ been able to find the back of the net,” Tim Henningsgard said, “We were happy for him to be rewarded with his first career goal. I think with that weight off his shoulders, he is really going to start to shine.”
Amery outshot Northland Pines 30-17, including 14-5 in that decisive first period. Avery Starzecki started in net and stopped all five shots. Aaron Mork played the final two periods and stopped 11 shots on 12 attempts.
“Traveling for a Holiday tournament, it is nice to get all of the guys in,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “With the fast start, we were able to play everyone that traveled with us for at least two periods.”
Amery is now 8-3 on the season.
Waunakee 5, Amery 1
The story of the Dec. 28 game was the power play. Waunakee went 3-for-4. Amery went 0-for-3.
“In our three losses on the season, we have given up eight power play goals,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We need to fix this in order to get where we want to go.
“The effort on special teams needs to get better. We have really struggled in the last few games, but I know we can turn it around.”
Waunakee was up 2-0 after only 57 seconds into the game. The lead reached 4-0 before Amery scored its lone goal – Fredrik Henningsgard with Reece Atkins on the assist.
“Coming out in the third, we just made the game 4-1 and we were really buzzing,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Giving up that goal right away in the third was a real back breaker.”
Waunakee outshot Amery 42-25. Starzecki stopped 37 shots in a losing effort.
“Waunakee’s first line has had an outstanding season and it continued tonight,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “Their top three guys contributed on all five goals. We knew we needed to shut them down and we weren’t successful.”
