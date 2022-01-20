The Amery boys hockey team went on the road over the weekend and earned two wins.
On Jan. 15, the Warriors scored three goals in the third period to defeat West Salem 5-1.
“West Salem was ready to play from the drop of the puck,” stated Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We definitely didn’t have our “A” game to start but battled as best we could. We finally found it in the third and finished really well.”
Max Mike started the third period scoring with a power play goal, at the 5 minute, 15 second mark with Danny Tylee and Kruse Yuhas on the assists. Mike scored a short-handed goal two minutes alter with Justin Walter and Avery Starzecki earning the assists. Vincent Greene concluded the goal scoring with Blu Anderson registering the assist.
“We have been adjusting our power plays for the last couple of weeks and found success with both units today,” Henningsgard said. “I know that was a relief to the whole team.” The Warriors finished 2-for-3 on the power play compared to West Salem’s 0-for-5.
Amery (13-3 overall) outshot West Salem 32-26. Starzecki stopped 25 shots to earn the win.
Amery 3, Black River Falls 2 (2 ot)
Reece Atkins’ goal at the one minute, 51 second mark in double overtime ended the marathon game Jan. 14 to give the Warriors the win.
It was the first time Amery played in the new 3 on 3 sudden victory format in double overtime.
“We have worked on 3 on 3 during practice many times,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I was surprised at how calm all three sets of players were that had the opportunity to hit the ice in the second overtime. The play that Blu Anderson made to find Reece Atkins for the winner was a heads-up, creative play.”
Amery finished with 64 shots on goal, but Tigers goaltender Christopher Muir stopped 61 of them.
“Once again, we piled the shots on their goalie, but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” Tim Henningsgard said. “It was nice to see a great goalie tonight, because we are going to see really good goalies down the stretch.”
Justin Walter scored the game’s first goal in the second period. Black River Falls took a 2-1 lead thanks to scoring both goals in 69 seconds.
“Vincent Greene answered right back with a goal to tie it up,” Tim Henningsgard said. “That was big going into intermission.”
Amery finished 0-for-4 on the power play. Starzecki stopped 32 shots to earn the win.
Amery 9, Northwest Icemen 6
The Warriors reached unchartered territory against the Icemen Jan. 11 in picking up the victory.
“I think this is the first game we have ever put up 60 shots in a game,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard.
Eight different Warriors scored a goal and four more earned assists.
“It was our best offensive game of the season,” Henningsgard said. “We were working the puck well, going hard to the net and creating all kinds of opportunities.”
Vincent Greene led the way with two goals and an assist. The other Warriors who scored were Max Mike, Fredrik Henningsgard, Simon Panek, Austin Holmberg, Blu Anderson, Cayden Meyer and Reece Atkins.
Henningsgard and Anderson finished with two assists each. Justin Walter, Greene, Atkins, Holmberg, Danny Tylee, Jasic Manning and Taylor Gariepy posted one assist each.
The win didn’t come without a few warts as the six goals given up were a season high.
“The problem came when everyone wanted in on the scoring,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “We forgot about our responsibilities and gave up some goals we shouldn’t have. Hopefully, we can learn from that.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 20 shots to earn the win.
“After the Icemen scored twice to make it a one goal game, we scored twice late in the second and three times early in the third,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We got a little wake-up call and responded well.”
Amery improved to 4-1 in the conference with the win.
