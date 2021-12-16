The Amery boys hockey coaching staff couldn’t have asked for more from its five-game homestand to open its season.
Five wins, four shutouts, the latest being an 8-0 win over Menomonie Dec. 11.
“Our forecheck was once again our best defense,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We played most of the game in their defensive zone, limiting Menomonie to 12 shots.”
After a scoreless first period, the Warriors put the game away with three goals in the second period in less than four minutes.
“We struggled to get the puck by the goalie in the first,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Everything went just right on Tuesday and we couldn’t seem to get a bounce early on in this one. When things are going well, you forget how hard it is to score goals.”
Justin Walter started the offensive barrage with his sixth goal of the season off assists by Max Mike and William Jensen. Two minutes later, Blu Anderson tallied his third goal with Simon Panek and Forrest Alton earning the assists.
Vincent Greene ended the second period scoring attack with Danny Tylee on the assist.
The third period was even more impressive as the Warriors scored five goals on 13 shots.
Panek, Stuart Hellie, Mike, Jensen and Greene posted the goals with Frederik Henningsgard, Cayden Meyer, Jensen, Austin Holmberg and Hellie were credited with the assists.
“On the bench, we had a positive mindset where once we got a goal, they would come in bunches,” Tim Henningsgard said. “It took a period and a half to get on the board but once we snuck one by the goalie, we looked pretty sharp.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 12 shots to earn the shutout.
“We once again get contributions from all three lines and our defense,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “This is one of the more balanced teams that we had.”
Amery 8, Hayward 0
The week started with another 8-0 win this win over the Hurricanes Dec. 7.
“There aren’t many times when everything clicks, but tonight was one of those nights,” Tim Henningsgard said. “All three lines and four defensemen were ready to play and we dominated throughout the game.
“Hayward is a very good team. Controlling the game like we did was pretty impressive.”
Seven different Warriors scored a goal, highlighted by Blu Anderson’s two. Other goals went to Justin Walter, Vincent Greene, Fredrik Henningsgard, Kruse Yuhas, William Jensen and Forrest Alton.
Jensen and Simon Panek earned two assists. Assists went to Greene, Stuart Hellie, Fredrik Henningsgard, Anderson, Cayden Meyer, Danny Tylee and Reece Atkins.
“We had three goals from our third line which was outstanding,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Blu Anderson, Forrest Alton and Simon Panek have been great all season long. Being able to skate nine forwards versus their nine players was a huge advantage for us.”
Amery outshot Hayward 37-11, including a 23-7 advantage over the last two periods.
“Facing one of the top goalies in the state (Logan Abric), we knew we had to get pucks to the net and traffic around him,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “I never dreamt that we would knock him out of the game with six goals through two periods.”
