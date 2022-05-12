The Amery boys golf team finished fourth out of 20 teams in the Hayward Invitational last weekend.
The Warriors shot a 321 at the Hayward Golf Club May 6 and a 333 at the Big Fish Golf Club May 7 to shoot a 654 total.
Eau Claire Memorial was the team champion with a 587. Lakeland Union took second with a 599. Northwestern was third with a 644.
Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial and Kaeden Nomm of Lakeland Union were medalist honors with a 144.
Aaron Mork was the top Warrior as he placed 13th with a 156. Blu Anderson was one shot behind. Leif Anderson tied for 21st as he shot a 165. Trevor Hinz rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 179.
Other Meets
On May 4, Amery competed in a meet at White Eagle Golf Club in Hudson and finished 11th out of 15 teams. Aaron Mork led the way with an 82.
The following day, Amery was back in Hudson for a meet at Troy Burne Golf Club. The Warriors took eighth out of 14 teams. Blu Anderson led the way with a 75.
MBC Meet at Altoona
Amery finished fourth in the Middle Border Conference meet May 2 in Eau Claire.
St. Croix Central won the meet with a 154. Ellsworth took second at 165. Osceola was third with 170 and Amery shot a 175.
Osceola’s Ethan Hall and SCC’s Nicholas Mueller was medalist honors with a 36.
Leif Anderson led Amery with a 41. Blu Anderson carded a 43. Aaron Mork shot a 44 and Vincent Greene finished with a 47.
