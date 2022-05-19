The Amery boys golf team played in four conference matches last week.
On May 13, the Warriors traveled to Hammond to play at Pheasant Hills.
Amery took second with a 157, losing by one shot to St. Croix Central. Ellsworth was third with 163.
Amery’s Blu Anderson finished fourth individually with a 37. Leif Anderson and Aaron Mork were next as each shot a 39. Vincent Greene rounded out the scoring with a 42.
Baldwin-Woodville’s Chase Van Ranst and Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg shared medalist honors with a 35.
The same day, the eight MBC teams also participated in a conference meet at the Hammond Golf Club.
The Warriors this time defeated Central as Amery shot a 160 and SCC shot a 165. Ellsworth was third with a 167.
Blu Anderson tied for medalist honors as he shot a 37 with Prescott’s Tyler Reiter. Leif Anderson was one shot behind with a 38. Aaron Mork carded a 42 and Vincent Greene finished with a 43.
On May 10, MBC teams were at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
Central again got the better of the Warriors by one shot, this time it was 166 to 167. Ellsworth took third with a 170.
Blu Anderson rolled to medalist honors with a 33, five shots better than Central’s Nicholas Mueller.
Trevor Hinz was the next Warrior with a 42 followed by Leif Anderson’s 44. Aaron Mork rounded out the scoring with a 48.
MBC golfers started the week by competing in Ellsworth where the Warriors picked up a four-shot win over Central, 160-164. Osceola took third with a 166.
Aaron Mork was the top Amery golfer as he shot a 38. Right behind was Blu Anderson, who carded a 40, while Trevor Hinz and Leif Anderson posted 41s each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.