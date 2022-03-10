The Bloomer boys basketball team defeated No. 12-seeded Amery 49-28 in the first round of the Division 3 regional March 1.
Three Blackhawks scored in double figures led by Evan Rogge, Connor Crane, and Cael Iverson, who scored 10 points each. Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Marcus Harelstad scored seven points each.
Jack Strand pulled down seven rebounds, while Iverson had six and Rogge finished with four. Harelstad dished out three assists and Schwarzenberger recorded three steals.
Bloomer shot 38% from the field overall. They ended up losing in overtime to No. 4 seed St. Croix Central in the regional semifinal March 4.
Carter Wollan led Amery (3-21) with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jens Lindquist and Lane Frederick scored six each. Frederick pulled down six rebounds while Michael Lepak had four. Amery shot 33% from the field overall.
Amery will be saying goodbye to Dayton White, Frederick and Lepak.
