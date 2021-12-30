Tyson Blanchard had flirted with a triple double the first five games of the season for the Clear Lake boys basketball team.
Against Grantsburg Dec. 21, Blanchard left no doubt as he scored 12 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists as the Warriors won 73-50.
Blanchard’s offensive highlights were one of many for Clear Lake in this game.
“We shot the ball very well at night and did a great job moving the basketball and sharing the ball which led to a lot of easy baskets,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard.
The Warriors finished with over 20 assists and shot over 56% from the field. They did struggle from three point range, shooting 20% and from the free throw line (33%).
Riley Peterson also filled the stat sheet with 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocked shots.
Caleb Logan added seven points and six rebounds while Will Cain posted four points and five rebounds. Jacob Burbach tossed in six points and three assists.
“We did a great job sharing the ball and looking for the best possible shot on our offensive possessions,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Yet, the coach said there are still a few things to work on.
“We were caught out of position too many times and we allowed the Pirates to shoot way too many free throws in the first half especially,” he concluded.
Clear Lake improved to 5-1 with the win.
