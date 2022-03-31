The Clear Lake boys basketball team had two players named to the Lakeland-West all-conference first team.
Senior Tyson Blanchard was named conference player of the year along with Turtle Lake’s Brendan Strenke and Grantsburg’s Carson Knutson.
Strenke led the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game, while Blanchard dished out the most assists with 7.2.
Blanchard was joined on the first team by fellow senior Riley Peterson. Peterson had the most rebounds in the conference with 7.8.
Other first teamers include Unity’s Jaxon Tilton, Grantsburg’s Zach Miller, Northwood’s Syver Gulbrandsen and Turtle Lake’s Blake Thill.
Blanchard and Peterson were first team all-conference selections the last two years when Clear Lake played in the Lakeland-Central conference.
Clear Lake was the conference champion and had only Blanchard and Peterson selected. Grantsburg, Turtle Lake, Unity, Northwood, Siren had three each.
Seniors made up 12 of the 24 selections, with six juniors, five sophomores and one freshman.
