The seventh seeded Black River Falls softball team ended No. 10 Amery’s season 10-2 in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs May 19.
Amery finished with five hits as Abigael Webber, Annabelle Fisk, Victoria Greene, Emily Pettersen and Ava Troff had one each. Allyson Peterson and Pettersen scored the runs while Fisk and Greene had the RBI.
Pettersen started and pitched the first two winnings. Out of the five runs she gave up, only one was earned. Marissa Fisk pitched the final five innings, giving up five runs on six hits. Three of those runs were earned. She struck out two.
Amery finished its season 1-15. They’ll be saying goodbye to Maddy Thompson, Greene and Pettersen.
Ellsworth 12, Amery 2
Any chances of Amery earning a win in the regular season finale was dashed after the first three innings as Ellsworth scored raced out to a 9-2 lead.
Amery finished with seven hits as Pettersen went 2-for-3 with an RBI. The other five hits went to Annabelle Fisk, Thompson, Kristy Nelson, Marissa Fisk, and Ava Troff. Annabelle Fisk scored both runs. Thompson had the other RBI.
Marissa Fisk and Pettersen pitched. The two combined for three strikeouts.
