The Amery girls tennis team ended up with two conference champions at the Middle Border Conference tournament meet Sept. 28 in Amery.
Ashley Benysek at No. 2 singles won all three of her matches, while Truc Nguyen swept her three matches at No. 3 singles.
Altoona claimed first place in the tournament with 41 points, followed by Amery’s 32. Ellsworth was third with 25 as Osceola took fourth with 20. Baldwin-Woodville placed fifth at 19 and Mondovi finished sixth with 10. Unity/Luck earned a point and Bloomer was shutout.
Benysek started her run with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bloomer’s Molly Dobbs in the first round. She then defeated Altoona’s Ava Bremer, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and earned the title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Osceola’s Sophia LaVigne in the finals. She was seeded second coming into the tournament.
Nguyen had the top seed in the No. 3 singles bracket. She started with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Unity/Luck’s Ella Lieffring. The semifinals saw a 6-1, 6-4 win over Osceola’s Autumn Guckenberger. The final match was a 6-2, 6-2 win over Altoona’s Natalie Beltz.
Lily Marquand finished second at No. 4 singles. She defeated Mondovi’s Ryleigh Miller in the semifinals but fell to Altoona’s Lidia Bach in the championship match.
All three doubles teams (Alaina Rivard-Ella Gould at No. 1, Myles Curtis-Annie Zinn at No. 2 and Annabelle and Marissa Fisk at No. 3) finished fourth, but coach Tanya Julson saw encouraging play.
“The doubles teams have really improved since the beginning of the season,” Julson said. “They are now pushing every team they play. Every match is close with many tiebreakers. There were seven tiebreakers in the nine doubles matches Amery played. With a couple points they would have turned some of the matches in their favor. That is what we are going to do next week at the sub sectional tournament.”
The lone singles player, Deidra Meyer at No. 1, lost a three-set thriller in her first round of play to Baldwin-Woodville’s Bailey Albrightson, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.
“Everyone on the team worked hard and played great,” Julson said. “I am excited that the team is playing well right now at the end of the season. It will be a fun sub sectional tournament next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.