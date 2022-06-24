The Amery girls soccer team had three players named to the Middle Border all-conference teams.
Sophomore Kylie Burch and junior Ashley Benysek earned first-team selections. For Burch, it’s her second selection as she was named honorable mention last year. Junior Veronica Fox was named to the second team.
Conference champion Somerset had five first team selections and nine overall. Baldwin-Woodville had six overall, while SCC joined Amery with three each.
Besides Burch and Benysek on the first team were Somerset’s Charlotte Eichten, Erin Huerta, Julia Rybacki, Megan Larse and Rachel Webb. Baldwin-Woodville had Ella Schutz, Haley Jordt and Shayna Florez. Lauren Kremer of Osceola and Anna Sauer of SCC rounded out the first team.
Out of the 25 selections, 10 were seniors, while seven were sophomores.
Eichten, Huerta and Webb were repeat first-team selections. Huerta was named player of the year, while Somerset’s Ryan Vang was coach of the year.
