The Clayton volleyball team picked up two wins in recent action.
On Sept. 28, the Bears defeated Northwood 25-21, 25-15, 16-25, 25-12.
“The turning point in the game was our outside hitter, Isabelle Bergmann, hitting the seams and getting some much needed kills on the outside,” Clayton coach Jessica King said. “Our defensive leader, Rhea Bodsberg came up with some nice digs to stop their offense.”
Bergman posted a team-high 18 kills, followed by Grace King’s 16. Emily Lange chipped in with seven. Bodsberg recorded 11 digs and had three service aces, while Eden Siemsen posted six.
Siemsen finished with 37 set assists.
Clayton 3, Luck 0
The Bears swept Luck 25-11, 25-17, 25-23 on Sept. 23.
“Our girls came to play,” Jessica King said. “We ran a very balanced middle and outside offense, which was led by our passing. Rhea Bodsberg led our team in serve receive, sending good passes up to the setter, allowing our setter to have choices on the offensive side of things. This opened things up for each of our hitters because it kept their defense guessing.”
Grace King led the offense with 15 kills, while Anna Hoffman had 11. Bergmann recorded eight.
Siemsen posted 11 digs as Bodsberg came in with nine. Grace King tossed in eight.
Siemsen dished out 33 set assists. The Bears had a good night at the service line, finishing with seven aces, led by Bodsberg, Grace King and Chloe Jackson with two each.
Turtle Lake 3, Clayton 0
Turtle Lake is one of the top volleyball teams around and showed it off against Clayton Sept. 30, sweeping the Bears, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.
“Turtle Lake has a very solid team,” Jessica King said. “They run a quick offense and cover a lot of ground on defense.”
Grace King posted a team-high six kills, with Bergmann finishing with five. Siemsen dished out 12 set assists. Grace King lead with three service aces and eight digs. Hoffman had three block assists.
“We need to run a more balanced offense in order to keep the opponents’ defense on their toes,” Jessica King said.
Clear Lake 3, Clayton 0
The mental game doomed Clayton as Clear Lake swept the Bears 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 Oct. 4.
“Our game plan against Clear Lake was to hit the open spots on the court,” Jessica King said. “As coaches, we challenged our hitters to get up in the air, find the open spots and hit them. We struggled with our mental game and got in our own heads. We were not able to move past our own mistakes.”
Grace King posted a team-high seven kills and nine digs. Siemsen dished out 11 set assists, while Bodsberg recorded two service aces.
“Clear Lake took control with their serving game, targeting troublesome areas on the court for us,” Jessica King said.
Clayton is now 12-11 overall.
