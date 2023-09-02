The Clayton football team scored 36 points in the first quarter on its way to a 64-6 victory over Washburn in its season opener Aug. 25.
“We were honestly firing on all cylinders,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “Even the special teams play was solid all around.”
The Bears finished with 337 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
“Offensively, the guys up front on the offensive line created some huge holes for our backs to run through,” LaBlanc continued. “On numerous running plays our backs were not even touched until the secondary.
“We only attempted three passes all night, scoring on one of them, as we really didn’t need to.”
Dayne Mumm led the rushing attack with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown. Braden Curtis finished with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. Landon King tallied 57 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tannar Lewis had three rushes for 47 yards and three touchdowns. Lincoln Grosskreutz recorded the final rushing touchdown.
“Almost all of our 24 players were able to get into the game,” LaBlanc said. “I was very proud of the fact that when our younger players stepped onto the field they were also dialed into their assignments and really played some decent football.
“They had their starters in for most of the game, and they couldn’t move the ball very well against our younger guys either. It’s awesome to see the future of the program buying in and making sure they are making the most of their reps when given the opportunity.”
Defensively, Clayton finished with three sacks, two by Mumm and one by Alex Schradle. Logan Gitzen forced a fumble and Owen Anderson had an interception.
“We had one pass where we didn’t judge the ball very well in the air, and our defensive back actually fell down, which led to their only touchdown. Other than that, our physicality and overall team speed really showed, as they couldn’t get much going the entire night.”
The special teams play LaBlanc was talking about was when King return the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown.
“The boys continued to ride the momentum for the rest of the game,” LaBlanc continued.
“We were the only team to defeat Phillips, leading to an overall 7-1 record for them…We will need to have a great week of preparation this week, as you know for a fact, they will be looking for revenge against us as we are now on their home turf this time,” LaBlanc concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.