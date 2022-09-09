The Clayton football team finished with 476 yards total offense in defeating Phillips 38-14 Sept. 2.
“Offensively, I thought our coaching staff did a great job of mixing things up all night, with both play calling and with who was getting touches,” explained Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “It really seemed like Phillips could never settle in as a defense, and we continually kept them guessing.”
The Bears (2-0 overall) finished with 249 yards rushing and 227 yards passing.
Tannar Lewis went 9-for-16 for 202 yards, while Josh Young also completed a pass for 25 yards and a touchdown.
“Another key point, which gets widely overlooked in eight-man football, is the ability to kick an extra point and/or a field goal,” LaBlanc added. “Our kicker, Logan Gitzen, is now 11-for-11 on extra points this season. Right before halftime, we scored a touchdown, which pushed our lead to 22-6. By kicking the extra point and making the game 23-6, it allowed us to hold a three-score lead over Phillips at halftime, instead of a two-score lead with only having a 16-point lead.”
Avery Starzecki led the ground game with 16 rushes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Lewis added 63 yards. Landon King recorded 56 yards, while Nick Luoma finished with 53.
Young caught three passes for 117 yards and a touchdown along with King and Luoma.
“The ‘backbreaker’ for Phillips came midway through the fourth quarter,” LaBlanc explained. “Even though we held a 30-14 lead at the time, they had just scored on us, and seemed to have a little momentum building. On our next possession, Lewis was able to hit wide receiver Josh Young behind the Phillips defense for a 75-yard touchdown. That really seemed to take the win out of their sails for the remainder of the game.”
Luoma led the defense with 12 total tackles, while Starzecki finished with nine. Lewis added eight. Young and King also had interceptions.
“On the defensive side of the ball, I feel like we did a tremendous job of matching their physicality,” LaBlanc said.
“Phillips had rushed for more than 600 yards in their previous game, and they never attempted a single pass. Numerous times we put them in third and long situations, which is not what they are accustomed to.”
Clayton (2-0 overall) travels to Winter/Birchwood (0-2) Friday.
“Based on their current record and stats, they seem to be struggling so far,” LaBlanc concluded. “No matter what their current record is, our boys need to approach every game as an opportunity to get better. There were still things that we didn’t do correctly in the Phillips game. We need to improve again this week, as conference play starts in week four.”
