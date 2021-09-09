The Clayton football team improved to 2-0 with a 60-12 win over Winter/Birchwood Sept. 3.
It was a total team effort, explained coach Jordan LaBlanc.
“Offensive, the boys were ready to play right from the start, especially in the running game,” he said. “Our strong running game is our backbone, which was evident against Winter/Birchwood as well, as we only attempted three passes all night.
“Defensively, our defensive ends did a pretty nice job overall of keeping Winter/Birchwood contained laterally, which allowed our linebackers and interior defensive linemen to flow to the ball all night.”
Ryan Becker finished with a stat line that most teams would be happy with. The senior ran the ball 15 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He also chipped in with four tackles.
Becker’s output was only the beginning of a dominant night rushing for Clayton. Colton Zacharias added 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Logan Gitzen scored a touchdown on a 15-yard scamper, while Preston Jackson accounted for the final rushing touchdown.
Overall, the Bears finished with 38 rushes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns. They averaged 12.7 yards per attempt.
“Our offensive line (seniors Thomas Gitzen and Colton Flanigan, along with freshmen Alex Schradle) continue to play very well for us,” LaBlanc said. “We will be a team that will continue to rely on them getting their jobs done, as all things start up front in the game of football.”
As a result of the dominant effort on the ground, Zacharias only needed to throw three passes. Two of them went for touchdowns – a 28-yard completion to Josh Young and a 14-yarder to Avery Starzecki.
Clayton led 33-0 after the first quarter and 39-6 at halftime. The second half saw the junior varsity get extensive playing time, which pleased LaBlanc.
“It was great to see those younger players come into the game and still be able to function at a high level,” LaBlanc said. “We have a great group of guys right now who really take the game seriously. They all prepare like they are starters, which really showed when they had their own chance to play on Friday.”
Blake Curtis led the defense with 13 total tackles. Preston Jackson and Starzecki each added seven.
Clayton travels to Cornell for its first road game 7 p.m. Friday.
“We haven’t played Cornell in quite a few years, seeing as that this is their first year in 8-player football,” LaBlanc said. “It will be nice to play an opponent that will give us a different look, as we really don’t know much about them other than the scouting film that we have to prepare with.”
