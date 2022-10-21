The Clayton football team will be heading into the playoff with some momentum on its side as the Bears destroyed Luck 60-8 Oct. 14 in the regular season finale.
The Bears finished with 308 yards rushing and five touchdowns led by Avery Starzecki, who carried the ball 25 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
“He was our workhorse, showing off his great balance of speed and power,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc stated.
Landon King added 71 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Tannar Lewis scored a rushing touchdown as well.
“Once we got the inside running game going with Avery, we were able to hit on a few outside running plays to Landon King and Tannar Lewis, who each scored touchdowns that way,” LaBlanc continued.
Lewis finished 3-for-7 for 52 yards and a touchdown, which was a 38-yard reception to Josh Young.
“Luck’s offense came out of the gates strong, which gave us some fits early,” LaBlanc said. “They answered our first offensive possession with a touchdown of their own, and actually were leading us early 8-7. Once we settled in and started to play like ourselves defensively, we never gave up another point the rest of the night.”
Blake Curtis and Dayton Becker forced a fumble, while Young had an interception. Starzecki led the defense with 10 total tackles, while Young and Logan Gitzen posted eight each. Lincoln Grosskreutz finished with seven.
“Luck tried to run an option play in the second quarter, and when the quarterback went to pitch the ball, the ball deflected off the running back’s hands and fell right into the arms of Landon King, who returned it all the way for a touchdown,” LaBlanc said, when asked what a turning point in the game was.
The Bears iced the game before halftime as Josh Young returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown, which increased the Bears lead to 35-8.
Clayton finished the regular season 6-2 overall, while Luck fell to 3-5.
“Our boys were extremely proud after the game to become the first group from Clayton since switching to eight-man football in 2017 to beat Luck,” LaBlanc said. “Our senior boys have worked so hard over the years to continue changing the culture of our program. It was awesome to see them have the satisfaction of a hard-earned win over Luck to cap their last regular season game.”
The win was big on another front as it secured a playoff spot. The Bears earned the No. 3 seed and will travel to No. 2 Shell Lake (7-1) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Our game from earlier this season at Clayton ended in an 49-48 overtime loss for us,” LaBlanc concluded. “For the remainder of the season, our boys have been hoping for another shot at Shell Lake. They will be ready to go on Friday, I can almost guarantee that.”
