Clayton Bears logo

The Clayton football team will be heading into the playoff with some momentum on its side as the Bears destroyed Luck 60-8 Oct. 14 in the regular season finale.

The Bears finished with 308 yards rushing and five touchdowns led by Avery Starzecki, who carried the ball 25 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.