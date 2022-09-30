The Clayton football team wasn’t as sharp Sept. 23 against Siren as it was in previous outings.
As a result, the Dragons made them pay as it earned the 28-14 win.
“We didn’t play our best football,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “Anyone that has played, coached, or watched high school football knows that every now and then the kids just don’t have their ‘A game’, and Friday night was unfortunately one of those nights for us.
“You have to give Siren some credit though, as they are a very good team. There is certainly a reason that they are still undefeated this far into the season.”
What LaBlanc talked about started early. On Siren’s first touchdown, it was believed they had quarterback Nick Webster corralled behind the line of scrimmage. He eluded the Clayton defense to run down the sideline somehow for the touchdown.
Their second touchdown was a 34-yard pass from Webster to Luke Pettis.
“They ran a wheel route with their running back out of the backfield, and we had prepared for that exact route all week long,” LaBlanc said. “In the game, we just had a mental lapse and allowed him to be wide open for the score.”
Siren’s final touchdown came on a 32-yard interception return by Landyn Randt in the fourth quarter.
“He jumped the route and took it all the way back for a touchdown,” LaBlanc explained. “At the time we were down 22-14 in the fourth quarter, and it ended up being the backbreaker, as we ultimately couldn’t recover from it.”
The Bears weren’t at 100 percent as its quarterback Tannar Lewis sustained a leg injury during the second quarter.
“He did gut it out and play the rest of the game, but the threat of him running the football all but disappeared from that point forward, and Siren took advantage of that,” LaBlanc added.
Webster finished with 101 yards rushing for Siren.
Avery Starzecki cracked the 100-yard mark for Clayton as he finished with 127 yards rushing and a touchdown. Nick Luoma scored the other touchdown, a 15-yard reception.
Siren improved to 5-0 on the win, while Clayton is now 3-2. The Bears host Flambeau (3-2) 1 p.m. Saturday in its Homecoming game.
“We haven’t played Flambeau in many years, so it will be nice to see a different opponent than usual,” LaBlanc concluded. “Plus, our Homecoming game being on Saturday, the atmosphere tends to be very positive for us, so hopefully that will continue this year.”
