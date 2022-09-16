It was another perfect start for the Clayton football team to a game.
Josh Young took the opening kickoff Sept. 9 against Winter/Birchwood for a 75-yard touchdown.
“The tone was set for the rest of the game,” Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said as the Bears remain undefeated thanks to a 48-12 win.
“We were able to score on our first four offensive possessions of the game as well,” LaBlanc continued. “Like in our previous games this year, we had a really nice balance of run and pass, and with who was getting the ball. It makes it very difficult for a defense to dial in on one specific player when you are distributing the touches like we do.”
Avery Starzecki led the Bear rushing attack with 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Braden Curtis added 70.
Starzecki also added a defensive touchdown as well as he knocked the ball loose from a Winter/Birchwood running back, scooped it up and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown, making the score 35-0 at the time.
“We practice takeaway circuits weekly, and the way in which he performed on that play was absolute “textbook” in the ways in which we teach it,” LaBlanc said.
Tannar Lewis threw for one touchdown, which went to Nick Luoma.
Ethan Schroeder recorded two interceptions for Clayton, while Logan Gitzen and Braden Curtis led the team in defense with seven total tackles each. Landon King and Andrew Young recorded six each.
“I thought our junior varsity players came into the game and played pretty well,” LaBlanc stated. “Our starters came out of the game after extending the lead to 42-0, following the first offensive possession of the second quarter. With that, the junior varsity guys played almost ¾ of the game. They ended up allowing two scores, but they were able to put a touchdown on the board themselves and record a few takeaways.”
Clayton improved to 3-0 overall, while Winter/Birchwood is now 0-3. The Bears host Shell Lake (3-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
“It will arguably be one of our toughest games of the season,” LaBlanc concluded. “Whoever wins this game may very well control their own destiny toward a Conference Championship, so we need to have a great week of preparation to be fully focused and ready. Shell Lake handed us our first loss of the season last year, 21-15, on our Homecoming. I know our boys will be eager to get that bad tase out of their mouths from a season ago.”
