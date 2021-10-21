The Clayton football team scored the first 14 points against Luck in its season finale Oct. 15.
The problem was Luck scored the next 45 to win 45-14.
“We lost our quarterback, Colton Zacharias, on the first possession of the second half, due to a concussion,” explained Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc. “He had really stepped up for us this year, when all of the previous injuries had hit our team. Once we lost him, we became very one dimensional and limited on offense, which didn’t help matters, especially when playing a team the caliber of Luck.”
That’s because the Cardinals had quarterback Wyatt Jensen whose play against Clayton forced LaBlanc into giving rare praise for a player.
“He is one of those players that you won’t mind see graduate after this season, as his athletic ability gives opposing coaches many problems,” LaBlanc said.
“I thought overall we had a solid plan coming into the game defensively, and we were actually pretty successful with it early on, stopping them on each of their first two drives. Once they made adjustments and started to successfully attack us in specific sports, we had a hard time getting the momentum back.
“If I remember from our stats correctly, they didn’t gain a first down in the first half of the game. All four of their first half rushing touchdowns came on big plays, which certainly hurt the morale of our players.”
Zacharias finished with 124 yards rushing and accounted for both of Clayton’s touchdowns. Avery Starzecki added 102. The Bears passing game finished a combined 2-for-6 for 23 yards.
“In each of our first two drives, we were able to get a good mix of downhill running combined with attacking the perimeter, which led to us building a 14-0 lead,” LaBlanc explained. “Once we fell behind on the scoreboard, combined with the injury to Colton Zacharias, things really turned south after that, as we became very limited on what we could do.”
Luck finished its regular season 7-1 overall, while Clayton registered a 5-3 record.
PLAYOFFS
The 5-3 record was significant for Clayton as it enabled them to clinch its first postseason trip since 2015.
“Even though some teams take qualifying for the playoffs for granted, this was a huge step for our program,” LaBlanc stated.
The reward? A trip to undefeated Gilman (8-0) in the first round of Group C, Division 1 8-man playoffs, 7 p.m. Friday.
“They are the number seed in our bracket, and the No. 1 ranked team in the state right now in eight-man football,” LaBlanc concluded. “They are very well coached and have some very good football players. Playing in such a tough conference like ours certainly has to prepare us for playing against opponents like this. When you get yourself into the playoffs, you never know what can happen from week to week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.