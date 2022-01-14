The Clayton girls basketball team started 2022 with two wins by more than 10 points.
On Jan. 7, the Bears defeated New Auburn 37-23.
Rhea Bodsberg posted a game-high 10 points for Clayton (3-2 conference, 8-5 overall). Emily Lange tossed in seven, while Chloe Jackson scored six. Grace King and Eden Siemsen added five each. Kyler Rundquist chipped in with four.
Clayton went into halftime with a 21-11 lead.
Evelyn Cody recorded nine points for New Auburn (2-4, 5-5).
Clayton 41, Boyceville 30
Grace King’s 20 points led the Bears to the win over Boyceville Jan. 4.
Anna Hoffman and Rhea Bodsberg scored six points each. Emily Lange added five. Clayton again used a strong first half, as it led 23-12 at halftime.
Rachael Montgomery finished with 12 points for Boyceville. Hannah Dunn chipped in with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.