The Clayton boys basketball team got its first win of the season thanks to a 46-41 win over Cornell Dec. 16.
Colton Zacharias led the Bears with 19 points, followed by Josh Young’s 12. Nick Luoma tossed in eight, while Tannar Lewis added four.
Dylan Bowe finished with a game-high 21 points for Cornell. Bentley Spanger and Avery Turany scored six points each.
Clayton is now 1-4 overall.
Prairie Farm 65, Clayton 52
Only five Prairie Farm players scored, but three of them were in double figures to earn the 13-point win Dec. 14.
Elec Klefstad led Prairie Farm with 25 points, followed by Jacob Rassbach’s 21. Jayce Nelson added 11.
No individual stats were found for Clayton online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.