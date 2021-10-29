Amery’s volleyball season came down to a fifth set against host Barron in the first round of the regionals.
The host Bears prevailed, eliminating the 11th-seeded Warriors 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12 Oct. 19.
“The girls played a hard fought battle to take Barron to five sets and came up short,” Amery coach Lisa Markee said. “They played one of their best games of the season, putting the pieces we have been working together and playing tough all five games, hustling after every ball and making some shots when we needed them.
“They played with a great attitude and did a nice job of battling back right out of the gate when we got down early in the first set.”
Jadyn Werle led the offense with 14 kills, while Madison Will finished with 11. Victoria Greene tossed in 10. Mia Brotzel finished with eight.
Amery had a great night at the service line. Lily Weisenbeck and Greene posted five aces each. Delaney Vold recorded four, while Raina Bryan and Werle had two each.
Weisenbeck dished out 34 set assists, while six Warriors had more than eight digs – Vold (31), Weisenbeck (19), Brotzel (17), Werle (10), Greene (nine) and Will (eight).
“It was also great to hear from spectators from Amery and Barron how hard both teams fought and what fun game it was, although intense,” Markee explained. “The girls should be proud of how they played. I am proud of how this team has worked together to adapt throughout the season.
“They are a great group of young ladies and we will miss our seniors and the roles they played on our team as we look ahead now to next season.”
Somerset 3, Amery 0
The regular season finale Oct. 12 against the Spartans concluded a brutal stretch for the Warriors, as it was their 14th match over an eight-day span.
Somerset swept Amery 25-22, 25-9, 25-18.
“The girls came out and played smart in the first game and stuck with Somerset and their big hitters,” Markee said. “We got down early in the second set and struggled to get out of it but came back to play tough in the third set.”
Werle finished with a team-high nine kills, while Kylie Burch added six and Brotzel tossed in four.
Vold registered 10 digs as Werle added eight. Brotzel and Weisenbeck had six each.
Vold, Werle and Kailey Nelson had two aces each.
Cumberland Tournament
To make up for matches lost, the Warriors competed in the Cumberland Tournament Oct. 9.
“Players got some experience in positions they don’t typically get to play in,” Markee explained.
The Warriors defeated Spooner and Northwood but fell to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Menomonie.
Over those four games, Werle had 18 kills and Burch posted 16. Werle led with 10 service aces. Burch had seven blocks. Vold was one of six Warriors who had at least 10 digs. She finished with 41. Werle posted 27. Bryan registered 17. Will posted 14. Brotzel tossed in 13 and Greene had 10.
