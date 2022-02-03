The No. 1 and No. 3 ranked wrestling teams in Division 2 put on a show for those in attendance Thursday night at the Amery High School gymnasium and watching online.
Amery won seven matches and had a one-point lead heading into the final match at 113 pounds.
While Amery’s Lane Andersen is a very good wrestler, B-W’s Colton Hush was better. Hush allowed very few opportunities for Andersen to score and controlled the match, winning 5-1 and giving No. 3 B-W the 33-31 dual win.
B-W’s strength is in the lower to middle weights and it showed, as the match started at 120 pounds. The Blackhawks won the first five matches, one pin, one technical fall, one major decision and two decisions to earn the 21-0 lead.
Anyone that knows Amery wrestling over the last two years knows their strengths lie in the middle to upper weights which is what happened.
Mason Tylee started the comeback with a 7-4 decision over Logan Gordon at 152 pounds. Walker Ingham was next, pinning Drew Stark in the second period at 160 pounds.
Eddie Simes controlled the action at 170 pounds, winning 11-2 over Elliott Anderson. Grant Cook then needed only 57 seconds to pin Adam Dodge. Those four results made the score 21-19 Baldwin-Woodville.
The 195 pound match between Max Ramberg and Kale Hopke was a marquee one on paper and it didn’t disappoint.
Both managed only escapes during regulation, setting the stage for overtime. Ramberg earned a takedown with less than five seconds left in the extra session to earn the 3-1 win and gave the Blackhawks a five-point lead
Koy Hopke pinned Dylan Hanson in 12 seconds at 220 pounds, while Robert Beese earned the forfeit at 285 pounds, giving Amery a 31-24 lead.
B-W used a pin at 106 pounds, setting the table for the 113-pound match.
Amery 54, Ellsworth 18
The following night, Amery won 11 of the 14 matches to defeat the Panthers in a dual meet.
The Warriors earned five pins. Those were Kale Hopke, who pinned Ryan Matzek in three minutes, 23 seconds at 195 pounds. Lane Andersen pinned Logan Mueller at the 2:40 mark at 103 pounds. Hunter Beese defeated Michael Holst in 92 seconds at 132 pounds. Wyatt Ingham pinned Kehan O’Neil in 76 seconds at 152 pounds. JC Wentz defeated Corey Poellinger in the second period at 138 pounds.
Koy Hopke (220) and Robert Beese (285) earned forfeit wins.
Grant Cook recorded a 6-2 decision over Louis Jahnke at 182 pounds. Bradyn Penard defeated Max Langer 7-2 at 120 pounds. Trevor Hinz posted an 8-6 win over Jake McCabe at 145 pounds and Eddie Simes edged Ivan Veenendaal 6-5 at 160 pounds.
