Not a lot went right for the Amery boys soccer team Sept. 29 against Baldwin-Woodville.
“We struggled to connect passes, which meant we struggled to transition out of defense our generate any kind of consistent attack,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “Our midfield transition left much to be desired, putting pressure on both the defense and attack to perform without support.”
The result was a 6-0 Blackhawk win.
Starting goalkeeper Sean Evenson along with starting defender Marcus Bosley didn’t play in the game.
“The situation got tougher as we lost two more starters to injuries in the middle of the game,” Boyd said. “Four other players were injured in the game as well (not due to overly-physical play, just bad luck). A few other players who were able to stay on the field were nursing some injuries too.”
Boyd said once Baldwin-Woodville scored its first goal, the momentum was all on their side.
“Baldwin’s first goal opened the floodgates,” he continued. “We had held onto a 0-0 game with chances on both ends through the first half. As we tired, Baldwin was able to capitalize.
“Credit to Baldwin, they played well, with quick passing and they were quick to jump on loose balls.”
Boyd praised the effort of Ryder Fern, who registered 10 saves in replacing Evenson.
The Warriors are now 4-4 in the conference and 5-6-1 overall.
“Hopefully, we can get healthy,” Boyd concluded, as the Warriors have three more regular season games left. “We haven’t had our full lineup yet this season. In addition, some more control of the ball in midfield will do us wonders.”
Osceola 2, Amery 1
Illness and injuries doomed the Warriors as Osceola earned the Sept. 26 win.
Starting goalkeeper Sean Evenson left the game sick and defender Marcus Bosley didn’t play.
“Sean’s leaving was a big miss,” Boyd stated. “The goals against weren’t our backups’ fault but having to change defensive strategy due to a backup being in didn’t do us any favors. Osceola played well and credit to them, but missing Sean and Marcus was a big deal.”
Evenson stopped one Osceola shot before leaving. Ryder Fern relieved him and stopped five shots in net.
“We struggled to get consistent attack pressure on the other team; we had moments of danger but no sustained presence in their box,” Boyd continued. “The game was very back-and-forth, which resulted in a lot of half-chances. Osceola were able to convert two of theirs and we were unable to get more than one (very good) goal from Mateo Cirelli.”
Chad Sarsland assisted on the Cirelli goal.
“Osceola played very well,” Boyd concluded. “They lost two very good and important players after last season but have come back in a big way and played very well. It’s not a surprise because coach Archibald is very good, but credit to him for transitioning out of having an all-state player on the roster without much stumbling.”
