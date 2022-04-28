The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team defeated Amery 2-1 in eight innings April 22.
The final score took away an outstanding performance from Kale Hopke, who struck out 18 Blackhawks to become the school’s all-time leader in career strikeouts with 208.
No other stats were available before this issue of the Free Press went to press.
The Warriors fell 16-2 to Altoona April 21 and 4-1 to Osceola April 19.
Against the Chieftains, Hopke struck out 11 Osceola batters. He pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits with only one of them being earned. He didn’t walk a batter.
William Jensen had two of Amery’s three hits and a run scored. Stuart Hellie had a hit and an RBI.
The Warriors are now 0-3 in the conference and 0-6 overall.
