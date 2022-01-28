Mitchell Anderson and Dominic Leintz claimed individual titles for the Clear Lake wrestling team at the Shell Lake Invitational Saturday.
Anderson won the 132-pound title thanks to a bye, and four pins. The final match was a pin over Hayward/Northwood’s Drake Marks in the second period. Anderson is now 23-3 on the season.
Leintz claimed the 145-pound title winning all five of his matches via pins. The final match was a pin in 38 seconds over Regis/Altoona’s Tommy Tomesh. Leintz improved his record to 31-2 on the season.
Anderson and Leintz helped Clear Lake to a fourth place team finish. Regis/Altoona won the 14-team meet with 377 points. New Richmond took second with 317.5 points. Hayward/Northwood was third with 292. Clear Lake scored 254.
Trevor Gilbertson took a second place finish at 126 pounds. He won his previous four matches by pins and a bye before falling to Ashland’s Austin Defoe in the finals. Gilbertson is now 26-10 on the season.
Steven Wood added a fourth place finish at 113 pounds. He won his three matches via pins before losing his last two matches, including a sudden death loss to Cumberland’s Cooper Schramski in the third place match.
Other Warriors who placed included Trenton Borgwardt and Lukas Paulson, who took seventh each at 152 and 160 pounds respectively. Jordan Haley was eighth at 220 pounds.
