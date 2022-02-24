The Amery wrestling team is going back to state to defend its State Championship.
The Warriors cruised to the Section Title with wins over Northwestern 78-3 and West Salem/Bangor 54-19 in the section semifinals and championship Feb. 15 in Somerset.
This is the Warriors’ second straight section championship. Other Division 2 teams that advanced include Luxemburg-Casco, Prairie du Chien and Winnecone.
The pairings have yet to be released as of Feb 21. The semifinals are set for 10 a.m., Mach 4 at the UW-Fieldhouse in Madison, with the final at 3 p.m.
Against Northwestern, Amery won 13 of the 14 matches, with nine of them being pins and four being forfeits.
Registering the pins were Mason Tylee (145), Wyatt Ingham (152), Eddie Simes (160), Cole Andren (170), Kale Hopke (195), Koy Hopke (220), Robert Beese (285), Brendan Burke (106) and Joseph Wentz (138).
The Warriors didn’t spend a lot of time on the mat as Kale Hopke recorded the quickest pin at 10 seconds, while Wentz’s pin was the longest at 2 minutes, 46 seconds.
Earning forfeit wins were Lane Anderson (113), Bradyn Penard (120), Hunter Beese (126) and Sam Kelling (132).
Amery won nine of the 14 matches against West Salem/Bangor in the championship.
Earning pins were Wyatt Ingham (152), Eddie Simes (170), Grant Cook (182), Kale Hopke (195), Koy Hopke (220), Robert Beese (285), Brendan Burke (106), Sam Kelling (132) and Mason Tylee (145).
Kale Hopke, Koy Hopke, Mason Tylee recorded pins within the first minute.
