The Amery wrestling team had four conference champions at the Middle Border Conference tournament Saturday in Osceola.
Koy Hopke wrestled twice, both pins to take the 220-pound title. Hopke pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Dylan Hanson in 16 seconds and then St. Croix Central’s Jacob Berends in 35 seconds in the final.
Robert Beese only wrestled one match to earn the 285-pound title. Beese pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Moson Baribeau with 14 seconds left in the first period.
Eddie Simes used two technical falls to take the 160-pound title. The semifinal score was 18-2 over Baldwin-Woodville’s Elliott Anderson and then 18-2 over Osceola’s Jacob Sedivy.
Joseph Wentz won the 138-pound title thanks to a pin over Somerset’s Connor Grahovac and then an 5-3 overtime win over Baldwin-Woodville’s Austin Schmidt.
Lane Andersen took third at 113 pounds as he fell 1-0 to St. Croix Central’s Maverick Kostrzak in the semifinals and then defeated Ellsworth’s Noah Walker 24-9.
Other Warriors who placed include Braidyn Brusletten and Bradyn Penard, who took fourth at 106 and 120 pounds respectively. Hunter Beese was fifth at 126 pounds and Maverick Goulet placed sixth at 170 pounds.
