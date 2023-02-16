There will be no state team title for the Amery wrestling team in 2023.
The Warriors finished third at the Osceola regional Feb. 11, failing to advance to the team sectional final.
There will be no state team title for the Amery wrestling team in 2023.
The Warriors finished third at the Osceola regional Feb. 11, failing to advance to the team sectional final.
St. Croix Falls was the regional champion with 267.5 points followed by Medford’s 240. Amery scored 232.
One statistic highlighted why the Warriors’ team season ended in Osceola. St. Croix Falls had one wrestler who failed to place. Medford had three. Amery had four.
Amery had three regional champions led by Koy Hopke, who had three pins to take the 220-pound title. His three matches were a combined 80 seconds as the final match was 30 seconds over Ashland’s Gunner Crowe. Hopke is now 47-0 overall.
Wyatt Ingham wrestled only two matches to win the 182-pound title. His semifinal match was in 57 seconds over Medford’s Evan Wilkins, while the final was 22 seconds over Antigo’s Samson Smith. Ingham is now 40-4.
Lane Anderson (38-10) won his two matches to claim the 120-pond title. He recorded a pin over Osceola’s Talon Berg in the semifinal and earned a sudden death victory over Medford’s Thad Sigmund in the final.
Hunter Beese (29-11) took second at 132 pounds losing 12-1 to St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly in the final but rebounded to pin Rice Lake’s Brody Lemmers in the second-place match. His other two wins were pins as well.
Grant Cook also finished second at 195 pounds losing a 2-0 decision to Northwestern’s Ian Smith in the final. Cook recorded two wins by pins in 42 and 29 seconds along with a medical forfeit. Cook is now 41-7.
Brendan Burke (36-10) earned the lone third place finish at 113 pounds
Antonio Sowell (31-15) at 106 pounds, Bradyn Penard (20-20) at 138 pounds, Trevor Hinz (16-25) at 145 pounds and Kobe Stinson (4-2) at 285 pounds finished fourth in their weight class to earn spots in the individual sectionals which will be held Saturday in Amery.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.