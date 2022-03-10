The Amery wrestling team proved last season’s state title wasn’t a fluke.
Ranked No. 1 in the state for Division 2 most of the year, the Warriors experienced a few more bumps along the way this season than last, but they achieved its goal: The State Championship trophy for the second year in a row.
The Warriors defeated Prairie du Chien 35-31 in the Division 2 Team Semifinals Saturday at the UW-Fieldhouse in the Madison and then won over Luxemburg-Casco 36-30 for the Championship.
Amery’s strengths are in the upper weights, and it shined against L-C.
Facing a 18-9 deficit after the first six matches, Grant Cook started the comeback at 182 pounds with a pine over Ezra Waege in 57 seconds.
Kale Hopke wrestling his final match pinned Sebastian Sauter in 39 seconds at 195 pounds to give Amery the lead for good. Two-time State Champion Koy Hopke rolled over Luke VanDonsel in 27 seconds at 220 pounds, while fellow two-time State Champion Robert Beese earned a disqualification victory over Joseph Chervenka at 285 pounds.
Brendan Burke wrapped up the winning streak with a 7-3 decision over Jake Jandrin at 106 pounds. The Warriors had a 36-18 lead with three matches left.
The Spartans needed to win all three matches by pins to force a tie, but Isaac Jerabek only defeated Lane Anderson 3-1 at 113 pounds, clinching the Amery win.
Other Amery wins came from Mason Tylee, who defeated Tristan Thiry 8-2 at 145 pounds and Eddie Simes, who pinned Ryan Routhieaux in 90 seconds at 160 pounds.
In the semifinal match, Amery had to stage another comeback. Prairie du Chien won the first six matches from 126 through 160 pounds for a 25-0 lead.
Simes won the first match at 170 pounds, 12-3 over Brogan Brewer. Grant Cook blanked Blake Thiry 5-0 at 182 pounds. Kale Hopke pinned Ty Wagner in 67 seconds at 195 pounds. Koy Hopke won via forfeit at 220 pounds and Robert Beese pinned Dylan Wright in 52 seconds at 285 pounds.
With the score tied at 25, Brendan Burke gave Amery the lead for the first time with a pin over Mason Ihde in 57 seconds at 106 pounds. Lane Anderson clinched the win with a 14-2 win over Mason Baumgartner at 113 pounds.
Next year’s lineup will look a little different as Amery will be saying goodbye to seniors Kale Hopke, Beese, Simes, Tylee, Chance Schroeder, Samuel Kelling, Austin Schleusner and J.C. Wentz.
Amery 36, Luxemburg-Casco 30
132 – Caleb Delebreau (L-C) pinned Sam Kelling (A), :56; 138 – Max Ronsman (L-C) maj. dec. Joseph Wentz (A), 16-2; 145 – Mason Tylee (A) dec. Tristan Thiry (L-C), 8-2; 152 – Hunter Joniaux (L-C) dec. Wyatt Ingham (A), 7-2; 160 – Eddie Simes (A) pinned Ryan Routhieaux (L-C), 1:30; 170 – Trace Schoenbeck (L-C) pinned Cole Andren (A), 1:01; 182 – Grant Cook (A) pinned Ezra Waege (L-C), :57; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) pinned Sebastian Sauter (L-C), :39; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) pinned Luke Van Donsel (L-C), :27; 285 – Robert Beese (A) won via DQ over Joseph Chervenka (L-C); 106 – Brendan Burke (A) dec. Jake Jandrin (L-C), 7-3; 113 – Isaac Jerabek (L-C) dec. Lane Anderson (A), 3-1; 120 – Easton Worachek (L-C) pinned Bradyn Penard (A), 1:00; 126 – Blakelee Bastien (L-C) dec. Hunter Beese (A), 7-0.
Amery 35, Prairie du Chien 31
126 – Ryder Koenig (PdC) pinned Hunter Beese, 5:48: 132 – Rhett Koenig (PdC) pinned Sam Kelling, 2:40; 138 – Drew Hird (PdC) dec. Joseph Wentz (A), 6-0; 145 – Luke Kramer (PdC) dec. Mason Tylee (A), 3-0; 152 – Maddox Cejka (PdC) dec. Wyatt Ingham (A), 4-2; 160 – Jeremiah Avery (PdC) maj. dec. Cole Andren (A), 11-2; 170 – Eddie Simes (A) maj. dec. Brogan Brewer (PdC), 12-3; 182 – Grant Cook (A) dec. Blake Thiry (PdC), 5-0; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) pinned Ty Wagner (PdC), 1:07; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) won via forfeit; 285 – Robert Beese (A) pinned Dylan Wright (PdC), :52; 106 – Brendan Burke (A) pinned Mason Ihde (PdC), :57: 113 – Lane Anderson (A) maj. dec. Mason Baumgartner (PdC), 14-2; 120 – Drake Ingham (PdC) won via forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.