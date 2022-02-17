The Amery wrestling team hasn’t had its regular lineup the last couple of weeks.
On Feb. 12 at the regional in St. Croix Central that lineup returned and that helped the Warriors return to a place they’ve seen a lot this year: Champions.
Amery earned the highest team score with 276.5 points. Baldwin-Woodville was second with 246.5. St. Croix Central was third with 228. That advanced the Warriors to the team sections, held Feb. 15 in Somerset.
One of the big differences between Amery and Baldwin-Woodville was placing. The Warriors had only one wrestler place fourth. Baldwin-Woodville had three wrestlers place fifth. Also, in a tournament scoring format, earning wins by pins is huge. Amery had 21 wins by pins, B-W 11.
The Warriors advance nine to sectionals as five were regional champions.
Koy Hopke (45-0) took the 220-pound title as he pinned Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Brock Noll and SCC’s Jacob Berends.
Robert Beese (41-3) won the 285-pound title thanks to pins over L/F/G/S’s Michael Wright and Baldwin-Woodville’s Moson Baribeau.
Grant Cook (34-9) finished first in 182 pounds. He won 15-5 over Osceola’s Isaac Campeau and then pinned Central’s Parker Shackleton.
Eddie Simes (37-8) took the 160-pound title thanks to a pin over Central’s Hayden Buckel and a 15-0 technical fall over Osceola’s Jacob Sedivy.
Wyatt Ingham (41-8) pinned Osceola’s Addison Uddin and Central’s Owen Wasley to win the 152-pound title.
Taking second was Brendan Burke at 106 pounds, who lost to Central’s Maverick Kostrzak in the final, but thanks to defeating B-W’s Drake Gartmann in the semifinals, placed second. Burke is now 23-12.
Lane Anderson (33-12) lost 3-1 to B-W’s Colton Hush in the 113-pound final but pinned Central’s Dylan Koss to take second.
Mason Tylee (9-2) lost to B-W’s Hunter Gartmann in the 145-pound semifinals but rebounded to defeat Somerset’s Landon Wilson and Central’s David Olson to take second.
Kale Hopke (34-8) fell to B-W’s Max Ramberg in the 195-pond match in sudden death, 4-1, yet, pinned Somerset’s Anthony Carrico to take second.
Placing third for the Warriors was Bradyn Penard (120), Hunter Beese (126), Sam Kelling (132) and Joseph Wentz (138). Cole Andren was fourth at 170 pounds.
The Warriors will host the individual section Saturday. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the State Individual Tournament Feb. 24-26 in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.