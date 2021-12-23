The Amery wrestling team had the rare opportunity to compete in the Al Dvorak Invitational in Machesney Park, Illinois over the weekend.
Out of 36 teams mainly consisting of Illinois schools, the Warriors came in fifth with 138.5 points.
Catholic Central won the meet with 234.5 points. Mount Carmel was second with 230. DeKalb took third with 167.
Koy Hopke claimed Amery’s lone championship at 220 pounds. He won three matches by pin and earned a 10-4 decision over Lockport’s Andrew Blackburn-Forst in the championship.
Robert Beese was the next highest Warrior finisher as he took third at 285 pounds. He went 5-1 on the day, recording three pins, a bye and a decision. His only loss was in overtime in the semifinal.
Eddie Simes earned a fourth place finish at 170 pounds going 4-2 on the day. He won his matches by a technical fall, decision, major decision and forfeit.
Grant Cook and Kale Hope took fifth place finishes at 182 and 195 pounds respectively.
Cook finished with a 6-2 record, earning three pins, two decisions and a bye. Hopke went 4-2 as he earned a pin, technical fall, decision and a bye.
Brendan Burke was sixth at 106 pounds and Wyatt Ingham was eight at 152 pounds to round out the Warrior scoring.
