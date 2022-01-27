Another first place for the Amery wrestling team at an invitational.
This time, it was the St. Croix Falls Invitational held Saturday. The Warriors won the 22-team meet with 209.5 points, followed by Stillwater’s 185. Princeton took third with 165.5.
Amery had five individual champions.
Koy Hopke continued his unbeaten season with a first place finish at 220 pounds. He recorded a bye and three pins on his way to the title. The final match was a pin at the 2 minute, 43 second mark against Pine City’s Justin Matson. Hopke is now 34-0 overall.
Robert Beese improved to 33-3 on the season with a first place finish at 285 pounds. He received a bye and won the next three matches via pins, including a pin over Boyceville’s Keegan Plemon at the 2:54 mark.
Kale Hopke (30-6) earned two pins, a decision and a bye on his way to the 195 pound title. The final match was a pin over Abbotsford-Colby’s Carter Grewe at the 3:04 mark.
Wyatt Ingham (28-8) won his four matches via pin to take the 152-pound title. The final match was a pin over Princeton’s Parker Adkins at 3:47.
Lane Andersen (27-9) used two decisions, a major decision and a bye to win the 113-pound title. The final match was a 3-2 decision over St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly.
Eddie SImes (28-8) took second at 170 pounds. He used a bye, a pin and a decision before falling 20-4 to Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden.
Grant Cook went 2-2 at 182 pounds to finish fourth, while Brendan Burke was fifth at 106 pounds.
JC Wentz took seventh at 138 pounds and Bradyn Penard finished eighth at 120 pounds to round out the Warriors who placed.
Amery 75, Somerset 4
The Warriors won 13 of the 14 matches to take the conference dual Jan. 20.
Seven of those pins were by wins. Earning those pins were Austin Schleusner at 132 pounds, Joseph Wentz at 138 pounds, Wyatt Ingham at 152 pounds, Cole Andren at 160 pounds, Eddie Simes at 170 pounds, Grant Cook at 182 pounds and Kale Hopke at 195 pounds.
Schleusner’s pin was the fastest at 17 seconds.
Recording forfeit wins were Lane Anderson (113), Bradyn Penard (120), Koy Hopke (220), Robert Beese (285) and Braidyn Brusletten (106).
Hunter Beese recorded an 11-7 win over Kohen Bonnell at 126 pounds.
