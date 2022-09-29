VB

Photo by: Andrea VanSomeren

Bailee Knapp serves for the Warriors.

The Amery volleyball team earned two wins at the Medford Tournament Sept. 24. 

“We ran a different lineup at Medford, and the players did a nice job adjusting to some shifts in positions played with Delaney Vold playing all the way around and Bailee Knapp playing libero,” Warrior coach Lisa Markee stated. 

