The Amery volleyball team earned two wins at the Medford Tournament Sept. 24.
“We ran a different lineup at Medford, and the players did a nice job adjusting to some shifts in positions played with Delaney Vold playing all the way around and Bailee Knapp playing libero,” Warrior coach Lisa Markee stated.
Amery started with a 25-23, 25-17 win over Medford and then beat Flambeau 25-12, 16-25, 15-12. Columbus Catholic then handed the Warriors a 25-15, 25-20 defeat, while Stanley-Boyd beat Amery 25-12, 25-20.
Additional lineup changes saw Katelin Graski and Lexi Minor playing on the outside, with Megan Wolf and Emilee Krahulec playing back row.
“I was pleased to see the teamwork and hustle out of everyone this weekend,” Markee stated. “They worked hard and went after every point.”
Individual stats for the four matches saw Kylie Burch leading the way with 18 kills, with Vold tossing in 12. Vold also had a team-high six aces, 33 digs and four blocks.
Lily Weisenbeck contributed 63 set assists along with four aces. Knapp recorded 42 digs. Burch finished with six blocks.
The Warriors are now 11-4 overall.
Altoona 3, Amery 1
The Rails won the last two sets to take the Sept. 22 conference matchup, 24-26, 26-24, 25-10, 25-22.
“If we find a couple points here and there, the game comes out with a different outcome,” Markee explained. “I felt the team overall played a much better game than we did the previous week against Somerset, which is the direction we want to be heading as we play against tougher teams.”
The second set saw the score tied at 20 before Altoona pulled away late, while the fourth set saw the Rails score the last two points to earn the win.
Jadyn Werle the offense with 14 kills, while recording a team-high four aces. Lily Weisenbeck and Mia Brotzel added two. Weisenbeck recorded 30 set assists, while Delaney Vold posted 23 digs and Bailee Knapp contributed 19.
