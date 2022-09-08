The Amery volleyball team ran its record to 8-0 after beating Cameron 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 Sept. 1.
“Thursday was an exciting night of volleyball in the gym,” explained Amery coach Lisa Markee. “The team made some great digs and saves on defense and created some exciting offense attacks. “The team really enjoys having a crowd in the stands to create more energy, so it was great to have people in the gym again now that school has started and the seventh and eighth grade players came over after practice to check out a high school match as well.”
Kylie Burch and Jadyn Werle posted a team-high 10 kills, while Mia Brotzel recorded seven. Burch posted a team-high seven blocks.
Lily Weisenbeck dished out 32 set assists and Delaney Vold finished with 18 digs.
“It wasn’t our best serving outing, but our passing was more on point, so we were able to create more offense,” Markee continued. “Kylie Burch had a nice night at the net for us, bringing 10 kills on just 26 attempts and being involved in seven blocks. Delaney Vold had a nice/active night in the back court making solid reads on defense and made some exciting digs to give us a chance to run our offense.
“It was great to see them work together, get our middles more involved with some improved serve receive passing and great pursuit after balls to keep plays going.”
The Warriors posted two more wins as it hosted a triangular Aug. 30 by defeating Spooner and Glenwood City.
Amery defeated Glenwood City 25-11 and 25-12, while beating Spooner in three, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10.
“We took better care of the ball heading into game two and three versus Spooner, reducing our hitting errors to take control of games two and three,” Markee explained. “Against Glenwood City, the team did a good job of controlling both sets from start to finish, increasing our aces, kills and digs.”
Werle posted a team-high 13 kills over the two matches, while Burch recorded nine along with three blocks.
Vold added 17 digs along with Weisenbeck’s 32 assists. In addition, Weisenbeck chipped in with seven aces.
“In these early season games, the whole team has been able to get in on the games and gain some varsity court experience,” Markee continued. “This will help us keep our options open and support each other if we need to make adjustments as we get closer to heading into our conference season.”
Amery continued its unbeaten run with wins over Hayward and Washburn Aug. 25 in the Hayward Triangular.
The Warriors defeated Hayward 25-16, 25-21 and Washburn 25-18, 25-22.
“We had an even attack and getting more of our hitters involved across the net,” Markee said.
In the two matches, Werle posted a team-high 12 kills. Burch tossed in eight as Brotzel finished with seven.
Weisenbeck dished out 33 set assists and Vold had 27 digs along with Brotzel, Werle and Bailee Knapp’s 11.
Brotzel and Werle posted four aces each.
“We were serving between 80-85 percent, a stat we would like to improve,” Markee continued. “Against Spring Valley, we were up to 93 percent which is more in line with where we want to be as a team.”
New Richmond Quadrangular
The Warriors started the season with three wins at the New Richmond Quadrangular Aug. 23.
Amery defeated New Richmond 25-19, 25-19, Spring Valley 25-20, 26-24 and Hayward 25-14, 25-15, in two games each.
“It was a good starting point,” Markee said. “Our outside hitters, (Jadyn) Werle and (Mia) Brotzel carried much of the attacking load in these games. Several people stepped up in different areas.”
Werle finished with 34 kills over the three matches, while Brotzel had 14 and Kylie Burch tossed in 13. Kailey Nelson recorded nine.
Nelson posted a team-high six blocks, while Burch had the most aces with six.
Lily Weisenbeck dished out 60 set assists as Delaney Vold chipped in with 32 digs, 13 of which were against New Richmond.
Against Hayward, the team finished with eight aces, while against Spring Valley they recorded 32 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.