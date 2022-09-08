VB

The team celebrates a win.

Photo by Frank Novak

The Amery volleyball team ran its record to 8-0 after beating Cameron 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 Sept. 1.

“Thursday was an exciting night of volleyball in the gym,” explained Amery coach Lisa Markee. “The team made some great digs and saves on defense and created some exciting offense attacks. “The team really enjoys having a crowd in the stands to create more energy, so it was great to have people in the gym again now that school has started and the seventh and eighth grade players came over after practice to check out a high school match as well.”

