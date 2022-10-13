Volleyball

Warriors celebrate a win.

The Amery volleyball team defeated Ellsworth Oct. 4 for its first conference win of the season, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12.

“The team started slow but was able to stick with it until we got into a rhythm in the fourth set,” Amery coach Lisa Markee said. “Kailey Nelson had a great night for us running the offense through the middle and really kick started our comeback in set four.” 

