The Amery volleyball team defeated Ellsworth Oct. 4 for its first conference win of the season, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12.
“The team started slow but was able to stick with it until we got into a rhythm in the fourth set,” Amery coach Lisa Markee said. “Kailey Nelson had a great night for us running the offense through the middle and really kick started our comeback in set four.”
Ellsworth had a 16-11 lead in the fourth set, but Amery responded outscoring the Panthers 14-2.
The fifth set saw Ellsworth race out to leads of 8-3 and 12-9, but again the Warriors found what was needed to comeback and win.
“We hit our stride again with Lily (Weisenbeck) serving and Kailey controlling the offense,” Markee said.
Nelson posted team highs in kills (18) and aces (six). Weisenbeck recorded 37 set assists and tied for the team high with 17 digs. She also posted four service aces.
Jadyn Werle contributed 17 digs and nine kills along with Mia Brotzel’s 13 digs and two kills. Kylie Burch added six kills.
Osceola 3, Amery 1
Too many mistakes cost the Warriors as Osceola pulled out the 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 win Oct. 6.
“We came back to take the third set but wasn’t able to get past some of our ball control errors that gave away some needed points,” Markee said. “The team still has more to give out on the court, and we will continue to move towards that.”
Werle led the offense with 11 kills, while Brotzel tallied eight. Weisenbeck dished out 26 set assists as Delaney Vold posted 27 digs. Werle added 18 as Brotzel chipped in with 12.
Amery is now 1-5 in conference action and 15-9 overall.
Amery Invitational
The Warriors took second in its own Invitational Oct. 1 behind Webster. Amery went 3-2 on the day with wins over Spring Valley, Prescott, and the Prescott junior varsity, who were a last-minute replacement for a team who dropped out. The two losses were to Webster.
“The team played well and was able to beat Prescott, who we had lost to the previous week,” Markee said.
In the five matches, Werle led the offense with 30 kills, followed by Burch’s 23 and Brotzel’s 22. Nelson added 12. Werle and Nelson finished with four blocks each, while Weisenbeck recorded 72 assists and Hailey Marciniak finished with 10.
Delaney Vold tallied 65 digs as Werle posted 33. Weisenbeck added 27. Werle led the team with 14 service aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.