The Amery volleyball team honored its five seniors on its roster the best way possible: A win.
The Warriors defeated Boyceville 25-15, 25-9, 25-23 Oct. 4 from a rescheduled game earlier in the season that was postponed due to COVID-19.
“The girls came out excited to play for senior night and had a fun night on the court with each other and their teammates,” said Amery coach Lisa Markee. “They started out strong and controlled the match.”
Greene, Locke, Will, Raina Bryan and Maddie Thompson were the five seniors.
“This class has always done a great job of rising to the challenge of filling whatever role the team needs and adjusting as necessary,” Markee said. “It is a talent to be so adaptable and has allowed our teams to be stronger each step of the way.”
Greene and Locke led the offense with seven kills, while Kylie Burch added five and Madison Will posted four.
Burch recorded three blocks, while Bryan dished out 20 set assists. Bryan also had a team-high eight digs, followed by Vold’s six.
The Warriors had an outstanding night at the service line with 19 aces, led by Bryan’s four. Greene, Will and Mia Brotzel had three each.
Osceola 3, Amery 0
The Chieftains swept Amery 26-24, 25-15, 25-17 in a conference match Oct. 5.
“Osceola is a tough team and did a nice job tonight of controlling where they wanted the ball to go,” Markee said. “It was enough to get us out of rhythm and after an exciting first set we didn’t bounce back strongly enough to take any sets from them.”
Jadyn Werle and Brotzel posted a team-high five kills, while Will had four and Burch recorded three.
Vold and Brotzel recorded eight digs and Werle had seven. Vold posted four aces. Bryan finished with 12 set assists.
Amery honored its Parents that night.
“And while some daughters may say it more often than others,” Markee concluded. “I know the players appreciate any night they get to have their personal cheering sections here to support them and their team. Your efforts and support do not go unnoticed.”
Amery Invitational
The Warriors went 3-2 in its own invitational Oct. 2 to finish in third place.
Amery defeated Webster twice and the Prescott junior varsity but fell to Spring Valley and Unity.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start in pool play with Webster, Spring Valley and Prescott’s junior varsity team (last minute fill-in),” Markee said. “But we were still able to get a second place finish in our pool and the team stepped up to the challenge of playing Unity and played with much more energy and focus.”
Over the five matches, Werle had the most kills with 26, followed by Greene’s 25. Brotzel posted 15, while Will and Burch recorded 14 each.
Lily Weisenbeck and Bryan dished out 43 set assists. Vold recorded 65 digs and Brotzel had 42.
Amery is now 9-7 overall.
